CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Latest: Coalition formed to build low-carbon tech market

By The Associated Press
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jESot_0clPUVyK00
Climate COP26 Summit Extension Rebellion activists protest outside JP Morgan premises as they take part in a demonstration against 'Greenwashing' (an attempt to make people believe that your company or government is doing more to protect the environment than it really is) near the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (Alastair Grant)

The latest on U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow:

GENEVA — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, nearly three dozen large corporations including Apple and Amazon, and the World Economic Forum are launching an alliance to build a market for technologies that generate low levels of carbon dioxide.

The First Movers Coalition announced on Wednesday aims to help companies set their purchasing plans in a way that will “create new market demand for low-carbon technologies,” the World Economic Forum said.

“Technology has given us the tools to reduce our emissions and build a stronger and more inclusive economy of the future,” forum President Borge Brende said. “For innovators and investors to play their part in tackling the climate crisis, they need clear market demand.”

Brende was on hand for the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow known as COP26. Among the other companies involved in the coalition are aerospace company Boeing, cement company Holcim, and vehicle makers Volvo and Scania.

The World Economic Forum, a think tank best known for hosting an annual gathering of elites in Davos, Switzerland, says businesses need to send clearer signals to their suppliers to reach the goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050.

The first phase of the project will focus on emissions-heavy industries like aviation, shipping, steel and trucking. Operators of trucks, planes, cargo vessels and others would, among other things commit to using more sustainable fuels that have lower CO2 emissions.

___

MOSCOW -- The Kremlin has rejected U.S. President Joe Biden's criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin for not attending the U.N. climate conference.

“His tundra is burning — literally, the tundra is burning. He has serious, serious climate problems, and he is mum on willingness to do anything,” Biden said Tuesday of Putin and the wildfires that scorched Siberia this summer.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Moscow does not agree with Biden's characterization. He said the Russian delegation at COP26 actively participated in the summit.

“Russia’s climate action don’t have the goal of being pegged to an event,” Peskov said. “Of course, we are not belittling the significance of the event in Glasgow, but Russia’s actions are consistent, serious and well-thought-through.”

“The tundra indeed is burning,” Peskov continued. “But let’s not forget that forests are burning in California, and in Turkey, and in other countries. These are the consequences of climate change we’re facing, and Russia, to some extent, is facing more serious challenges.”

Moscow is taking “a very responsible stance” when it comes to tackling climate change, the Kremlin spokesman stressed, and has “concrete work plans.”

“Most likely, all this was not reported to the president of the U.S. when he spoke about the non-participation of Russia,” Peskov concluded.

___

GLASGOW, Scotland — U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry said Wednesday that the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow have more energy and focus than previous rounds of climate negotiations in particular because of the strong presence and support of the private sector.

“I think we are going to have the greatest increase in ambition we’ve ever had, we probably do in these first 36 hours, and the real issue is going to be follow-up, working with them,” Kerry told a gathering of mayors from around the globe involved in climate initiatives at a local level.

His comments came as Britain called for the world's financial industry to channel vast funds towards greener investments to ensure that global efforts to curb global warming succeed.

___

GLASGOW, Scotland — Britain has called for the world's financial industry to channel its vast funds toward greener investments to ensure that efforts to curb global warming succeed.

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said that the U.K. government is providing new funds to help poor countries cope with climate change. But he said that “public investment alone isn’t enough.”

Sunak called for a “historic wall of capital for the net zero transition around the world.”

But poor countries are angry that after Britain and other wealthy countries failed to meet their commitment to provide $100 billion a year to finance climate-related projects in the developing world by 2020.

___

SHYAMNAGAR, Bangladesh — The impact of climate change from more frequent cyclones to tidal flooding is devastating Bangladesh where an estimated 30 million people in the country may be displaced from the coast.

Countries like Bangladesh, which contributes a fraction of the world’s emissions, are pressing for more financing support to cope with these problems at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow.

A decade-old deal for rich countries to give poor nations $100 billion each year to switch to clean energy and adapt to climate change hasn’t been fulfilled. And the little that has been given is spread too thin to make a difference on the ground.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

USA Funds Tech Turning Buildings into Carbon Storage

The U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm, said building materials and construction techniques offer 'huge promise' as carbon sinks. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced up to $45 million to support the development of technologies that can transform buildings into net carbon storage structures. . The DOE said its Advanced Research...
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

The Latest: China, US agree to redouble climate efforts

GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow:. GLASGOW, Scotland — China and the United States have agreed to redouble efforts to fight climate change with “concrete actions,” in a joint statement announced Wednesday in climate talks in Glasgow. The two biggest carbon polluting...
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

EU accuses Belarus of 'trafficking' migrants toward border

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — European Union officials on Wednesday accused Belarus of state-sponsored "trafficking” of human lives by luring desperate migrants to the Polish border — the edge of the EU — where many are now stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather. As the crisis showed no sign...
IMMIGRATION
KRMG

Climate finance isn't charity, says Indian minister at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — India's environment and climate minister says rich countries have “an obligation, responsibility, duty and a vow” to provide climate finance to developing nations and should deliver on an unfulfilled promise to raise $100 billion a year. In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, Bhupender...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dmitry Peskov
The Independent

Cop26 draft outcome urges countries to ‘revisit and strengthen’ efforts to limit global heating to 1.5C

A draft “cover decision” setting out the potential outcome from the Cop26 climate summit has been published, urging countries to “revisit and strengthen” their pledges again next year.Climate pledges for 2030 should be discussed again by the end of next year, the document says, to try to give the world a better chance of limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the aspiration of the Paris Agreement.It says that meeting the 1.5C aspiration needs meaningful and effective action in “this critical decade”.The first iteration of the draft comes after a stark analysis published on Tuesday warned that even...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Latest: UK to invest $285M in small reactor research

The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow: LONDON — Britain is investing some 210 million pounds ($285 million) in small nuclear reactor research as the government seeks alternatives to fossil fuels amid fears over rising gas prices.The investment, which will be matched with some 250 million pounds($340 million) from the private sector, comes amid hope the small modular reactors could be in use by the 2030s. Such reactors would have the potential to be less expensive and more easily moved, supporters say.The recipient of the government funds, Rolls-Royce SMR, estimates that each small modular reactor it hopes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Davos#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#U N#The World Economic Forum#Boeing#Holcim#Volvo#Scania#Kremlin#Russian
TheConversationAU

Take heart at what’s unfolded at COP26 in Glasgow – the world can still hold global heating to 1.5℃

Greta Thunberg has already pronounced the COP26 climate conference a failure. In important respects, the Swedish activist is correct. The commitments made at the conference are insufficient to hold global heating to 1.5℃ this century. Leading producers and users of coal, including Australia, rejected a proposed agreement to end the use of coal in electricity generation by 2030. The Australian government went further and refused to commit to reducing methane emissions – a position endorsed by the Labor opposition. And the rapid economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has produced an equally rapid recovery in demand for all forms of energy,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX40

Australia putting $738M into low emissions investment fund

Australia’s prime minister on Wednesday launched a billion Australian dollar ($738 million) investment fund to fast-track emerging low emissions technologies including carbon capture and storage as he bolsters his government’s green credentials ahead of elections due within months.
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

Can climate laggards change? Russia, like Australia, first needs to overcome significant domestic resistance

Former US president Barack Obama took specific aim at Russia at the Glasgow COP26 climate talks this week. According to Obama, the fact Russian President Vladimir Putin (as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping) declined to attend the conference reflects “a dangerous absence of urgency, a willingness to maintain the status quo” on climate action. As the world’s fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases and one of the world’s top coal, oil, and gas producers and exporters, Russia is a key player in international climate action. Decarbonisation of carbon-intensive economies like Russia is crucial to reaching global emissions targets. But like Australia,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the...
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised. More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

India Refiners Brace for Low Carbon Future

State-run majors from Indian Oil Corp. to Hindustan Petroleum Corp. are opting for low-carbon operations with the use of green hydrogen and clean power. India’s biggest oil refiners are finalizing plans to cut down on emissions from their facilities, while remaining optimistic about the future of petroleum fuels in the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
globalvoices.org

The best of both worlds? Guyana wants to be a low-carbon oil producer

This post was produced with the support of Climate Tracker and originally published at Newsroom Guyana. An edited version is republished here with permission, as part of Global Voices’ coverage of COP26. Some 200 kilometres offshore Guyana, a second oil ship sailed in this week as ExxonMobil looks to ramp...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ithinkdiff.com

Apple joins the “First Movers Coalition” in effort to be 100% carbon neutral by 2030

Apple VP of Environment, Lisa Jackson announced that Apple has joined “First Movers Coalition” a joint venture of American President Joe Biden and the World Economic Forum to accelerate new decarbonization technologies, push toward renewable energy resources to reduce carbon footprint. Jackson is a chemical engineer and former administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). She is the person in Apple’s Keynotes briefing on the company’s effort to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
naturalgasworld.com

Exxon mulls low-carbon opportunities in Indonesia

A memorandum of understanding with state-owned Pertamina extends from CCS to hydrogen. US major Exxon Mobil said November 2 that it signed a preliminary agreement with Indonesia’s state-owned energy company Pertamina to identify large-scale, low-carbon opportunities in Indonesia. “By jointly examining subsurface data, the companies expect to identify geologic formations...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
37K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy