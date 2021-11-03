Adapting Stephen King's The Stand: A 1994 Miniseries Pulls Off The Impossible

Like a horror-movie villain who just will not die, Stephen King haunts us. We’re in the middle of a King revival in movies and TV. The gold rush for marketable intellectual property has made Hollywood return to the immensely popular author’s work in a spectacular way. While King’s books have always had a reasonably steady on-screen presence over the years, the King explosion over the last four years has been remarkable. We’re getting first-time adaptations of works old and new, like Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep, In the Tall Grass, and The Outsider, alongside remakes of previously adapted works like Pet Sematary and IT. And then there are the weird experiments like Hulu’s short-lived Castle Rock, which tried to remix elements of King’s most popular horror works into one meta TV show, or Chapelwaite, the recent Epix series expanding on his short story Jerusalem’s Lot.

