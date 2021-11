Are you looking for a perfect cocktail this Fall? Do you want to show off your inner pirate this Halloween? Then Bumbu has the cocktail for you. Have you heard of Bumbu before? If not, it is a Rum that is distilled in Barbados and comes in gorgeous bottles (seriously, these bottles look like they could be on a pirate ship as treasure) in a variety of options. At this point, Bumbu offers a range that includes their Original Rum, their Bumbu XO, and Bumbu Creme.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO