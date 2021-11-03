CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rookie 'Rust' Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's Lawyers Suggest Sabotage Led To Live Bullet In Prop Gun

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NPiVV_0clPP4MZ00
Source: Mega; @halynahutchins/Instagram

Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed — the inexperienced head armorer for Rust — have reportedly suggested somebody intentionally placed a live round of ammunition in the prop gun that Alec Baldwin discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, November 3, Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence shed light on their "sabotage" theory, suggesting someone could have slipped the live bullet into the weapon when it was left unattended outside on a tray, per TMZ.

While appearing on Today, the attorneys claimed the alleged culprit would have had access and the opportunity to do so between 11 AM and 1 PM. They even went so far as to suggest who could potentially be responsible for switching the bullets.

As Gutierrez-Reed previously explained — per a search warrant obtained by OK! — she checked the dummy ammunition and ensured they were not "hot" rounds prior to the fatal shooting on October 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ars8B_0clPP4MZ00
Source: @halynahutchins/Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

She told authorities she left the prop gun in a safe located in a "prop truck" during the crew's lunch break. The 24-year-old alleged the gun was safe, given that she checked it, and it couldn't have been messed with, as it was locked up. However, she reportedly pointed out to authorities that several other people had access to the safe.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys noted their client wasn't even on site when Baldwin discharged the weapon in the church while practicing his scene. Since it wasn't a filming session, but rather time used to figure out the camera angles, Gutierrez-Reed wasn't present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SV7VH_0clPP4MZ00
Source: Mega

Nevertheless, Bowles and Gorence confirmed Gutierrez-Reed inspected and spun the gun's chamber, the outlet reported. According to her lawyers, the rookie armorer put 6 rounds into the prop gun — thinking they were all dummies. She didn't realize a live round was put in the mix, the attorneys maintained.

After she properly took all necessary steps to secure the gun, as her lawyers claimed, Gutierrez-Reed handed the weapon off to assistant director David Halls, who went into the church with Baldwin and the crew — including director Joel Souza, who was also injured in the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ov5uG_0clPP4MZ00
Source: @halynahutchins/Instagram

Halls — whose qualifications have also come into question, given that he was the one who handed the actor the gun, and he later admitted he didn't properly check the weapon — shouted "cold gun," meaning there was no live ammunition, despite only seeing three rounds when the armorer showed him the gun. (The troubled DA reportedly admitted he should've asked to see all the rounds.)

Article continues below advertisement

ALEC BALDWIN REPORTEDLY FINDING 'COMFORT' IN HIS FAMILY FOLLOWING FATAL 'RUST' SHOOTING AS HE 'CONTINUES TO GRIEVE'

The recent statement on behalf of Gutierrez-Reed is way more than she offered up last week when addressing the tragic incident. The armorer is "devastated and completely beside herself over the events that transpired," Bowles said in a statement on October 29. "Hannah would like to extend her deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Halyna."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOgzz_0clPP4MZ00
Source: Mega

Despite paying tribute to the late mother-of-one, 42, Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer declared: "Hannah has no idea where the live rounds came from." The statement emphasized that safety was Gutierrez-Reed's number one priority, and she would never have allowed live rounds on set.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Gutierrez-Reed's qualifications have been called into question. For starters, live and dummy rounds don't look the same, yet Gutierrez-Reed confirmed she checked the rounds, the outlet reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KOFI3_0clPP4MZ00
Source: Mega

In addition, the rookie even admitted she almost didn't take a previous job as head armorer because she felt she was under qualified. Many believe she also should have been the one to directly hand the gun to the 30 Rock alum.

Gutierrez-Reed has also maintained that there was never live ammunition on the New Mexico set — a claim Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza said was "not accurate." Gutierrez-Reed, Halls, as well as Baldwin are "the focus of the investigation" into Hutchins' death.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Rust Gaffer Says He Held Halyna Hutchins 'While She Was Dying,' Blames Her Death on 'Negligence'

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' colleague on the set of Rust is revealing his account of the tragic shooting that took her life last week. Serge Svetnoy, who served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Halyna, 42, when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
IndieWire

Moments Before ‘Rust’ Shooting, Alec Baldwin Was Told His Gun Did Not Contain Live Rounds, Police Say

Court documents published Friday reveal the first official account of the shooting on the New Mexico set of “Rust.” They suggest that neither Baldwin nor the first assistant director were aware the gun contained a live round up until the moment Baldwin pulled the trigger, fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The information, first published by the Santa Fe Reporter, comes from a search warrant affidavit that was obtained by the newspaper from a local court. Additionally, IndieWire has obtained the “Rust” call sheet from Thursday, the day of the shooting, that details the weapons that were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Marin Independent Journal

Alec Baldwin and family spotted in remote town as legal jeopardy looms

While New Mexico authorities say that Alec Baldwin and two crew members are the focus of their investigation into the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the 63-year-old actor hasn’t retreated to his Hamptons home, as many expected. Instead, to presumably avoid the paparazzi who would no doubt be...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sabotage#Bullets#Lawyers#Attorneys#Tmz
Ok Magazine

DA Investigating Fatal 'Rust' Shooting Of Halyna Hutchins Reveals She Knows Who Loaded Prop Gun With Live Ammo: 'So Many Levels Of Failures'

The District Attorney investigating the deadly shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust recently spilled some jaw-dropping new details in the case. Mary Carmack-Altwies popped by Good Morning America on Tuesday, November 10, and declared she knows who loaded the prop gun that ultimately killed Hutchins, noting there were “so many levels of failures” leading up to the shooting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
Laredo Morning Times

'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed Speaks Out on Fatal Shooting: 'No Idea Where the Live Rounds Came From'

‘Rust Hannah Gutierrez Reed has spoken out through her lawyers for the first time since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In a statement provided to Variety by her lawyer, Jason Bowles, Reed extends her sympathies to Hutchins’ family, as well as defends her reputation and conduct on set. She also describes how she was left scrambling to do her jobs given she was hired to work two positions and says she was denied adequate prep time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's Attorney Addresses 'Some Untruths,' States The 'Set Would Never Have Been Compromised If Live Ammo Were Not Introduced'

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's attorney has released a statement following the fatal shooting on set last week. Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was killed when Alec Baldwin discharged a firearm on set. Director Joel Souza was injured during the incident. Baldwin was reportedly handed the weapon by assistant director Dave Halls and was told it was a "cold gun."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Connecticut Post

'Rust' Armorer's Lawyers Offer New Loaded Gun Timeline, Say Live Round Could Have Been 'Sabotage'

Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence, the attorneys for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, spoke on “Today” Wednesday morning to propose a clearer timeline about how a live round got on set. Bowles also brought up the new defense that someone may have “sabotaged” the set: “We’re assuming somebody put the live round in that box, which, if you think about that, the person who put the live round in the box of dummy rounds had to have the purpose of sabotaging the set.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Facing Eviction After Landlord Demands She Vacate Rental After Alec Baldwin Shooting

The head armorer on Alec Baldwin’s film Rust is facing more legal issues as her landlord is trying to evict her following the tragic on-set shooting. 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is being blamed for potentially playing a role in an accident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is currently holed up in her Bullhead City, Arizona rental.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy