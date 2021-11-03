Ship that lost 109 containers near Victoria is now stable: operator

The Ever Given took one heck of a beating getting un-stuck from the Suez Canal and is finally getting fixed in China. The world was gripped for six days in March by the story of the Ever Given, one of the world's biggest container ships, that had gotten stuck sideways in the Suez canal. One of the most important shipping arteries on earth was plugged tight by the 1,312-foot long behemoth as ships stacked up waiting for passage. It was a logistical nightmare playing out in slow motion and a financial one for Egypt and those associated with the operations of the Ever Given. Finally, on March 29, 2021, after frantically trying to break free for days, she budged, and soon the canal was open once again. The global event that brought much attention to how fragile the global supply chain can become, was over.

