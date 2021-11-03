CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ship that lost 109 containers near Victoria is now stable: operator

By The Canadian Press, Canada & World
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ship that lost 109 containers overboard near Victoria is now stable and the company that manages the vessel says an initial transit plan is being reviewed by authorities. Danaos Shipping says the remaining containers on the MV Zim Kingston are safe...

