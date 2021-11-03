CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid is Meeting With Lawyers Over Custody in Split with Zayn Malik

By Laila Abuelhawa
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s split us getting uglier. Gigi met with her lawyers last week to discuss custody of their daughter Khai. Per Us Magazine, a source exclusively reveals, “There will be conversations about custody.” The insider adds that since the former One Direction member “will always have to be...

