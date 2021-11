Kyle, you've been the class of the field for the entire year. Double-digit wins, most top 5s, most top 10s, just truly incredible. By the way, the most laps led in NASCAR Cup Series history. Just incredible. It's a magical season. On behalf of everyone in NASCAR, our premier partners who are up here with us, our millions of fans around the world and these unbelievable fans here at Phoenix Raceway, I want to congratulate you, and it's my honor to present the Bill France Cup to you as our 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion. Well done, Young Money.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO