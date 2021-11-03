‘Majoras Mask’ speedrun world record beaten after 3 years

The Astral Observatory and its music holds a special place in my heart. While Majora’s Mask is not my favorite Zelda game, the Nintendo 64 game is one of the most visually and thematically rich Zelda titles. The game is full of stunning, unforgettable moments that inspire strong emotions like awe, joy, sorrow, and despair. As a key part of the first day sequence, the Astral Observatory is one of the first locations the player must visit in the game. After a brief sojourn through some dank sewers, the player is greeted with a mysterious melody that sets the tone for the whimsical and mysterious observatory. Very few fans will forget the first time they made the journey up the winding stairs to explore the Astral Observatory.

