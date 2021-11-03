CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Majoras Mask’ speedrun world record beaten after 3 years

By Ryan Leston
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask may have launched over 20 years ago, but speedrunners are still setting world records. Twitch streamer and Majora’s Mask speedrunner Bewildebeest has just beaten the 100% world record – completing the game in just 5 hours, 49 minutes and 51 seconds. The full...

www.nme.com

zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Word Would You Use to Summarize the Themes and Story of Majora’s Mask?

Majora’s Mask is one of the most experimental Zelda games, with radical departures from the rest of Zelda series in terms of game mechanics and storytelling. The masks system (and quests required to gain some of masks) gives the game a different feel from Ocarina of Time, which is much more focused on its main quest. Additionally, the extremely detailed three day cycle in Majora’s Mask helps create a tightly organized world that has rarely been replicated in gaming. From a narrative perspective, the story of a world on the brink of Armageddon explores strong emotions and tragic situations rarely seen in the rest of the Zelda series.
zeldadungeon.net

Listen to This Ambitious Synthwave Remix of “Astral Observatory” From Majora’s Mask

The Astral Observatory and its music holds a special place in my heart. While Majora’s Mask is not my favorite Zelda game, the Nintendo 64 game is one of the most visually and thematically rich Zelda titles. The game is full of stunning, unforgettable moments that inspire strong emotions like awe, joy, sorrow, and despair. As a key part of the first day sequence, the Astral Observatory is one of the first locations the player must visit in the game. After a brief sojourn through some dank sewers, the player is greeted with a mysterious melody that sets the tone for the whimsical and mysterious observatory. Very few fans will forget the first time they made the journey up the winding stairs to explore the Astral Observatory.
Nintendo Life

Random: The Current World Record Speedrun For Metroid Dread Took Under 1.5 Hours

Came out less than a month ago, but speedrunners are already hard at work trying to grab the world record for fastest time to completion. Even just a few days after the release, we were marvelling at how good some players were at the game — and the current world record holder, karterfreak, is an excellent example. With a current time of just 1:22:52 on an Any% run, karterfreak's time is just under a minute ahead of the second place runner-up, Bdog.
NME

‘Genshin Impact’ may have beaten ‘Fortnite’ for most profitable first year

MiHoYo’s Genshin Impact has made more money in its first year than any other game, according to a Reddit user. Reddit user Otaku_Rune32 has used data collected from various sources to determine the amount of money Genshin Impact made in its first year of release. Genshin Impact is a free to play game that uses microtransactions and has received consistent content updates since its release.
The Hollywood Reporter

Zynga Unveils ‘Disco Loco 3D’ Game Exclusively for TikTok

Mobile gaming giant Zynga unveiled on Monday that its music and dancing-themed game Disco Loco 3D is entering soft launch in select markets exclusively for TikTok. Disco Loco 3D is a single-player endless runner game where players collect their own dance moves while challenging their friends and followers and avoiding obstacles on an increasingly challenging catwalk. As well as dancing to funk music, players can enter “fever mode” and use their dance moves to swipe away at objects approaching them. “We see a tremendous opportunity to reach new audiences across the globe through TikTok’s massive and unparalleled user base. We are thrilled...
NME

‘Back 4 Blood’ will get an offline single player mode in December

Although ‘Back 4 Blood’ launched to a good reception, it was soured somewhat when solo players discovered there was little reason for them to get in on the zombie slaying action. And we get it, it’s a multiplayer, co-op shooter that’s designed around teamwork, but there’s a solo campaign in the game that lets you play with AI bots, only there’s zero progression at all, but that’s about to change next month.
NME

‘Genshin Impact’ sets a time for the 2.3 reveal stream

Later in the week, a Genshin Impact stream will give viewers a first look at what’s coming next for the MMO in update 2.3. The Genshin Impact 2.3 stream is scheduled for Friday (November 12), and will begin at 12PM GMT / 1PM CET / 4AM PT. Fans will be able to watch the stream on Genshin Impact‘s official Twitch channel.
NME

‘Forza Horizon 5’ Discord screen sharing is causing the game to crash

Forza Horizon 5 from Playground Games has just been released to widespread critical acclaim, but it looks like there’s a problem for players who stream the game via Discord screen sharing. Doing so is completely crashing the game for some players (thanks, PC Gamer), as this Reddit thread notes, as...
NME

‘Forza Horizon 5’ marks the “largest launch day” for Xbox Game Studios

Xbox head Phil Spencer has revealed that the launch of Forza Horizon 5 has been the “largest launch day” for Xbox Game Studios to date. Taking to Twitter earlier today (November 10), Spencer has revealed that Forza Horizon 5 has been a huge success for Xbox Game Studios. As well as delivering Xbox Game Studios’ biggest launch day yet, the game has also attracted “4.5+million players so far across PC, cloud and console”.
NME

‘Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy’ is free for PC users

To celebrate Ubisoft‘s 35th anniversary, the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy is currently free to download for anyone on PC. PC players can download Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy for free until November 12. To grab the game while it’s free, fans can claim their copy via Ubisoft Connect on PC. For...
NME

‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ gameplay shows Chaos demons vs Dragons and Wizards

A new Total War: Warhammer 3 gameplay video gives us a glimpse of the Grand Cathay, led by the Iron Dragon Zhao Ming, going head-to-head with Chaos. After releasing some impressive footage of the Ogre kingdoms, developer Creative Assembly has followed up with a good look at the Grand Cathay in action as they traverse the Chaos realms.
NME

Bungie threatens to axe ‘Destiny 2’ fashion magazine after mean comments

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has taken to Twitter to defend the launch of its new fashion magazine following backlash from some members of the community. Threads Of Light was announced in September and set out to celebrate the most fashion-savvy players in the Destiny 2 community, something that the users of the DestinyFashion subreddit take very seriously.
NME

EA has apparently greenlit a ‘Fight Night’ revival

EA has apparently greenlit a Fight Night revival, almost a decade after the last game in the franchise was released. According to emails seen by VGC, the long-rumoured Fight Night revival has entered early development under the codename “Moneyball”. As it stands, there are five games in the Fight Night...
NME

‘Skyrim Anniversary Edition’ release trailer revealed

Bethesda has released a new trailer for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition ahead of its release. The trailer shows begin by showing off some of the content that will be available in the collection. “Explore a decade’s worth of content” reads a caption as clips from the large number of DLC that are part of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition are shown.
