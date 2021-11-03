Georgia high school football Week 12: GHSA schedules, stats, scores & more

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse told jurors at his murder trial that he tried to get away from his pursuers the night he shot three men during street unrest in Kenosha, saying he never wanted to kill anyone: “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself.”. The 18-year-old spent...
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked a federal appeals court to temporarily block the National Archives from turning over his White House records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The committee is set to receive the first batch of documents, which...
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ’s (R) ban on mask mandates in schools violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a decision that Texas's attorney general quickly pledged to challenge. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel sided with the defendants' argument that masking would help lower...
(CNN) — "Rust" movie crew member Serge Svetnoy has filed a lawsuit against several key figures including Alec Baldwin at the center of the fatal on-set shooting that claimed the life of the film's cinematographer. Svetnoy's lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles against various companies and individuals involved with the...
Nashville — Chris Stapleton was the big winner with six trophies including song and album of the year and Luke Combs claimed the biggest prize with entertainer of the year at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night. Stapleton won song and single of the year for "Starting Over"...
SpaceX launched its fifth human spaceflight mission on Wednesday at 9:04 p.m., sending four astronauts to the International Space Station to replace a recently returned crew. The crew — European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer and NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron — took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Inflation accelerated in October, with Americans facing sharply higher consumer prices as they head into the crucial holiday shopping season. That represents the steepest monthly rise in about 30 years. Consumer prices increased 6.2% from the year-ago period, slightly faster than their 5.4% increase the previous month, the Bureau of...
WASHINGTON — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol issued a new round of subpoenas Tuesday to 10 former officials who worked in the Trump administration, including Kayleigh McEnany and Stephen Miller. McEnany was White House press secretary on the day of the riot, a...
Comments / 0