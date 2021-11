Vinod Kumar, Associate Director of Tata Communications. A major wave of change is coming to the wireless world. 5G mobile towers are cropping up in cities from Boston and Seattle to Dallas and Kansas City. This 5th generation wireless network touts a new level of speed and reliability. With the exponential growth of smart devices and the internet of things, current 4G networks are straining to meet bandwidth demand. 5G promises to deliver increased capacity and energy efficiency at a fraction of the cost.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO