These Are The Top 10 Options Holdings Of Ken Griffin

By Aman Jain
 7 days ago

Ken Griffin is a self-made billionaire and the founder of one of the biggest funds in the world. Griffin founded Citadel Investment Group in 1990, but he started trading stock options well before that from his Harvard dorm in 1987. Griffin was using quantitative, technology-based methods long before many other high-profile financial firms. Let’s take a look at the top 10 options holdings of Ken Griffin.

Top 10 Options Holdings Of Ken Griffin

We have used Citadel Investment Group's latest 13F filing from June 30 to compile this list of the top 10 holdings of Ken Griffin.  For our list, we have only considered stock options. Here are the top 10 options holdings of Ken Griffin:

  1. Apple (put)

Founded in 1976, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) designs, makes and markets personal computers, smartphones, accessories and software. Griffin owns almost 28 million put options in Apple with a market value of more than $3.805 billion, accounting for 0.85% of his portfolio. He first bought these options in Q3 2007 and has recently reduced the number of his Apple put options. Apple shares are up more than 13% YTD and over 6% in the last month.

  1. Microsoft (call)

Founded in 1975, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) develops, licenses, supports and sells many software products and services. Griffin owns more than 14.1 million options in Microsoft with a market value of more than $3.821 billion, accounting for 0.85% of his portfolio. He first bought Microsoft options in Q1 2008 and has recently increased the number of his Microsoft call options. Microsoft shares are up more than 45% YTD and over 13% in the last month.

  1. NVIDIA (put)

Founded in 1993, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) designs and makes computer graphics processors, chipsets and supporting software. Griffin owns more than 20.6 million put options in NVIDIA with a market value of more than $4.133 billion, accounting for 0.92% of his portfolio. He first bought these options in Q1 2008 and has recently reduced the number of his NVIDIA call options. NVIDIA shares are up more than 100% YTD and over 25% in the last month.

  1. NVIDIA (call)

Griffin also owns almost 21.2 million call options in NVIDIA with a market value of more than $4.238 billion, accounting for 0.95% of his portfolio. He first bought these options in Q1 2008 and has recently increased the number of his NVIDIA call options.

  1. Facebook (call)

Founded in 2004, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) is a global social technology company. Griffin owns more than 13.8 million call options in Facebook with a market value of more than $4.803 billion, accounting for 1.07% of his portfolio. He first bought these options in Q2 2012 and has recently increased the number of his Facebook call options. Facebook shares are up more than 19% YTD but are down over 1% in the last month.

  1. Apple (call)

Griffin also owns almost 39.3 million call options in Apple with a market value of more than $5.38 billion, accounting for 1.2% of his portfolio. He first bought these options in Q3 2007 and has recently reduced the number of his Apple call options. Apple shares are up more than 13% YTD and over 6% in the last month.

  1. Amazon (put)

Founded in 1994, Amazon .com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is an e-commerce website that also sells some consumer hardware products and offers web services. Griffin owns about 3.46 million put options in Amazon with a market value of more than $11.899 billion, accounting for 2.66% of his portfolio. He first bought these options in Q3 2007 and has recently increased the number of his Amazon put options. Amazon shares are up more than 1% YTD and over 1% in the last month.

  1. Amazon (call)

Griffin also owns more than 3.8 million call options in Amazon with a market value of more than $13.128 billion, accounting for 2.93% of his portfolio. He first bought these options in Q1 2008 and has recently increased the number of his Amazon call options.

  1. Tesla (put)

Founded in 2003, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) develops a full range of electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Griffin owns almost 22 million put options in Tesla with a market value of more than $14.933 billion, accounting for 3.34% of his portfolio. He first bought these options in Q3 2010 and has recently increased the number of his Tesla put options. Tesla shares are up more than 60% YTD and over 50% in the last month.

  1. Tesla (call)

Griffin also owns almost 23.6 million call options in Tesla with a market value of more than $16.028 billion, accounting for 3.58% of his portfolio. He first bought these options in Q3 2010 and has recently reduced the number of his Tesla call options.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Corporation#Stock Options#Tesla Inc#Apple Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Entrepreneur

Will GDS Holdings (GDS) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know

The market expects GDS Holdings (GDS) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
STOCKS
