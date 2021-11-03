World Economic Forum postpones China event due to COVID-19

Geneva [Switzerland], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The coronavirus pandemic will come to an end when all the countries start using the available health tools effectively, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says. "The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it. It is in our...
Farms and ranches spreading from roads in the state of Rondônia in the Brazilian Amazon. NASA Earth ObservatoryProtecting the world's forests is crucial for combatting climate change, but agreeing on how to do so is tricky.
Starbucks reported a jump in quarterly earnings Thursday following higher sales in the United States and some overseas markets, but China sales were hit by the latest Covid-19 wave. But the company's operations in China took a hit during the quarter ending October 3 as Starbucks there faced local restrictions on movement and required health protocols due to Covid-19.
BEIJING (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group’s electric vehicles (EV) unit Evergrande NEV is seeking Chinese regulatory approval to sell its inaugural Hengchi 5 sport-utility vehicles, as the embattled company vows to start making cars early next year. In September the unit warned in stock exchange filings that it was still...
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – U.S. oil and gas major ExxonMobil announced it had made a final investment decision to build a multi-billion dollar petrochemical complex in south China’s Guangdong province. The firm did not specify a value for this investment. The decision, announced late on Monday, came nearly 18 months after...
BEIJING (Reuters) – For foreign automakers, selling in China – the world’s biggest car market and front-runner by far in the adoption of electric vehicles – can yield great rewards. But the regulatory headaches can also be really painful. A lack of transparency, insufficient lead time for new rules as...
After trading barbs throughout the COP26 UN summit in Glasgow, the United States and China announced a surprise pact to cooperate on climate change, signalling a desire to set it aside from other thorny disputes. Greenpeace China's global policy advisor Li Shuo told AFP the statement clearly signalled "a political desire to set the issue of climate change a bit aside" from other sources of tension.
China and the United States on Wednesday vowed to work together to accelerate climate action this decade, separately announcing a surprise pact on global warming, which is already causing disasters across the world.
The joint declaration came as the crunch COP26 summit in Glasgow entered its pivotal final days, with negotiators wrestling over ways to limit global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial levels.
"This document contains strong statements about the alarming science, the emissions gap, and the urgent need to accelerate action to close that gap," US special envoy John Kerry told reporters.
"It commits to a series of important actions now this decade when it is needed."
Two German companies were exposed by German broadcaster ARD, and the Daily Welt am Sonntag to be supplying Chinese warship components were rapped by the UK. Their business was called illegal, and they should not make these components for Beijing's naval ships. Relations between China and Brussels are not perfect,...
The World Economic Article advises companies to integrate blockchain technology, writing about “middleware” such as Chainlink (LINK). While there remains a general assumption that blockchain technology is still in its early stages, in reality, it is already entering the early phase of majority adoption, especially by the finance industry. Recalling the massive digital transformation propelled by the internet, many forward-thinking enterprises in the finance sector and beyond are already taking important steps to become blockchain-ready.
HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam will by the end of this month have sufficient vaccines to cover its population against COVID-19, a deputy prime minister said on Wednesday. “The fight against the pandemic, however, will continue,” Vu Duc Dam told the national assembly, adding people must maintain health protocols. (Editing by...
As Covid-19 wreaked havoc around the world last year, the 39-year-old son of an Indian billionaire was laying the groundwork for a plan he hoped would eventually end the pandemic. Adar Poonawalla — the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine maker — pumped hundreds of...
Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
New studies come out regularly supporting the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s a look as well as other COVID-19 news. Fully Vaccinated 16 Times Less Likely to Die or End up in ICU Than Immunized. A study by the Australian government found that people fully vaccinated against...
Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
Sweden which has stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic, has passed the threshold of 15,000 deaths with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official figures released Tuesday. Thomas Linden of the National Board of Health and Welfare, told Swedish public...
