Slipknot have announced the release of a brand new single, ‘The Chapeltown Rag’, which is set to be released today, November 5. The band tweeted the news on Thursday, sharing a link to an interview with Knotfest, in which they revealed ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ is a “punisher” of a new tune that will get its live debut tomorrow at Knotfest Los Angeles. The track is named after the West Yorkshire suburb Chapeltown, known for being where some of the Yorkshire Ripper murders took place.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO