Nikon uber-deal: up to $300 off 16 mirrorless and DSLR lenses!

As more mirrorless camera lines are announced from the biggest manufacturers in the world, does the DSLR run risk of being put on the sidelines indefinitely?. Certain camera manufacturers (Sony, Olympus, etc.) have been offering mirrorless cameras for a while now and to great success. Their smaller form factor and portability meant that many photographers could carry the same kit but in a lighter camera bag. The big brands, such as Canon and Nikon, have caught onto this in recent years and finally decided to take the plunge into the mirrorless market, releasing both mirrorless cameras and new DSLRs side by side, but the tide seems to be turning. There are recent reports of DSLR equipment and cameras themselves either being discontinued or not being put on the market at all, but why? Let's look at a few reasons below.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO