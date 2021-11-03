CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikon uber-deal: up to $300 off 16 mirrorless and DSLR lenses!

By James Artaius
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 7 days ago
If you're a Nikon shooter, this is your lucky day! the Black Friday camera deals haven't even started yet, but this is already one of the best Nikon Black Friday deals we've seen: up to $300 off 16 different Nikon lenses. These instant savings apply to ten Nikon Z...

Digital Photography Review

Nikon updates Z roadmap with 400mm F2.8 TC VR, 26mm FX, 24mm DX and 12-28mm DX lenses

Nikon has just updated its Z-mount lens roadmap, which has seen the addition of several new lenses, including 400mm, 600mm and 800mm telephoto prime lenses in the premium 'S' line. While full details on all the new roadmapped lenses are still forthcoming, Nikon has provided a little more information on...
ZOOM
TechSpot

Nikon unwraps the Z 9, a full-frame mirrorless shooter with 45.7MP sensor capable of 8K, 120FPS videos

In brief: The Nikon Z 9 is powered by a newly developed 45.7-megapixel BSI stacked CMOS sensor with a native ISO range of 64-25,600 that is expandable from 32 to 102,400. Buyers also get a next-gen EXPEED 7 image processing engine, Nikon’s most powerful engine yet. It’s said to be approximately 10 times faster than the Z 711, enabling significant increases in autofocus speed, burst rate, buffer capacity and video resolution.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Nikon unveils new mirrorless flagship Z9 camera & additional Nikkor lenses

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Nikon has officially unveiled the Nikon Z9, the company's first mirrorless flagship camera, alongside a number of new lens options.
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Three new Z mount lenses prove Nikon is innovating again!

The new Nikon z 9 has stolen the headlines today, and rightly so. It looks and sounds like a stunning camera. However, some new Nikon Z mount lenses that have been announced should equally excite Nikon fans. There’s no denying that Nikon has been rather quiet compared to their noisy...
RETAIL
Fstoppers

Is the DSLR Dead?

As more mirrorless camera lines are announced from the biggest manufacturers in the world, does the DSLR run risk of being put on the sidelines indefinitely?. Certain camera manufacturers (Sony, Olympus, etc.) have been offering mirrorless cameras for a while now and to great success. Their smaller form factor and portability meant that many photographers could carry the same kit but in a lighter camera bag. The big brands, such as Canon and Nikon, have caught onto this in recent years and finally decided to take the plunge into the mirrorless market, releasing both mirrorless cameras and new DSLRs side by side, but the tide seems to be turning. There are recent reports of DSLR equipment and cameras themselves either being discontinued or not being put on the market at all, but why? Let's look at a few reasons below.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Nikon Launches Z-Mount 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 and 24-120mm f/4 Lenses

Nikon has announced two new zoom lenses for its Z-mount mirrorless system: the Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S and the Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S. The company also launched a second-generation FTZ adapter. The two new zoom lenses are the latest additions to the S-Line of lenses from Nikon...
ELECTRONICS
Photography Life

Takeaways from Nikon’s Big Mirrorless Announcements Today

As the dust settles on Nikon’s huge spate of announcements this morning – two lenses, a developed lens, a new FTZ adapter, a new roadmap, and their highest-end camera ever – I’d like to put some of my thoughts to paper about the releases. Good and bad, what do these announcements say about Nikon’s future?
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

The Z9 is a pro mirrorless camera with Nikon’s fastest AF system ever

Aimed at both enthusiasts and professionals, at the heart of the Nikon Z9 lies a 45.7MP full-frame CMOS sensor, which is paired with Nikon’s EXPEED 7 processor. On paper, this camera impresses for both video and stills and on specs alone exceeds the Nikon D6. Built from magnesium alloy and...
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

The Nikon Z series now has a flagship: the Z 9 full-frame mirrorless

The first flagship model of the Z series mirrorless cameras, the Nikon Z9 promises the best still and video features and performance in Nikon history, thanks to cutting-edge technology. The rumour websites have said it all before, so there is not much left to make the news. This camera offers...
ELECTRONICS
EOSHD

AT LONG LAST PRAISE THE DAY HALLELUJAH!! Internal ProRes and RAW on a mirrorless camera finally arrives with Nikon Z9

What!? A mirrorless camera finally gets INTERNAL ProRes 422? Also unexpectedly it’s Nikon to do it first. In my opinion this is a complete game changer for mirrorless cameras and no longer do we have to rely on crap external recorders or a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera shorn of nice features like a full frame sensor, weather sealing, IBIS or cutting edge autofocus.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Nikon announces Nikkor Z 24-120mm F4 S for Z-mount mirrorless cameras

Nikon has just announced the Nikkor Z 24-120mm F4 S, a native Z-mount counterpart to the company's popular AF-S F-mount lens. This lens replaces the 24-105mm F4 on Nikon's roadmap, and we're pleasantly surprised to see that the final product has just that bit of extra reach on the telephoto end.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Nikon Z9 initial review: We take a detailed look at Nikon's new pro mirrorless camera

The Nikon Z9 is a 45.7MP full-frame pro sports mirrorless camera: a high speed, 8K-shooting statement of intent from one of the industry's biggest players. Nikon becomes the third brand to build a pro-grade mirrorless camera around a fast-readout, stacked CMOS sensor, and seems determined to show that has no intention of being an also-ran as the market moves to mirrorless.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Nikon announces Z9, a 30 fps, 8K, Stacked CMOS professional mirrorless camera

After quite a prolonged build-up, Nikon has finally launched the Z9, its flagship full-frame, Stacked CMOS mirrorless camera. It's one of the most powerful cameras on the market, capable of up to 30 fps shooting in JPEG or 20 with Raw capture, and able to record 8K/30 video, with the promise of 12-bit Raw 8K/60 capture in a future firmware update. It's also one of relatively few cameras on the market to completely forego a mechanical shutter, a design decision made possible by the impressively fast read-out speed of the new sensor.
ELECTRONICS
slrlounge.com

Nikon Z9 Announced | Is This The Best Mirrorless Flagship Yet?

The Nikon Z9 could be the best full-frame mirrorless flagship camera we’ve seen, and yet, it is also the most affordable, at $5.5K. How is this possible? With 45 megapixels, 20-30 FPS stills, and 8K30p or 4K/120p video, there don’t seem to be any shortcomings whatsoever on the Z9’s spec sheet.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Hands on: Nikon Z9 review

It’s fashionably late, but the Nikon Z9 has definitely made an entrance. On paper it beats the Sony A1 and Canon EOS R3 with its blistering 120fps burst shooting, 8K 60p capability, 2 hours of 8K 30p recording, and a price tag that’s hundreds of bucks cheaper – though the A1 still has it licked in terms of resolution, while the R3 trumps it in ISO, image stabilization and the articulated touchscreen. Still, this is a remarkable camera that promises next-level performance – we’ll need to properly field test it to see if it delivers, but color us very impressed right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

DxO PhotoLab 5 review

PhotoLab 5’s raw processing is just about the best there is, its lens corrections can make even cheap glass look good, and its local adjustment tools are pretty exceptional. It places raw image quality above practically everything else, but you need to know what you’re getting into. The PhotoLibrary panel is a long way from Lightroom, the Elite edition (the one you want) isn’t cheap, and this is not a program for beginners.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

