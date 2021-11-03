CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Woman Scores Big With $2 Million Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It's not every day you can call yourself a lottery winner, but one woman in North Carolina can do just that after her recent win. Even more, she can say she hit the jackpot after winning the top $2 million prize in a scratch-off game.

Claudia Sosa-Mondragon , of Asheboro, stopped by the Ready Mart on North Broad Street in Seagrove to purchase a $20 Ultimate 7's ticket and try her luck at the state lottery. Her decision turned out to be a good one as she scored the top prize of $2 million, according to the NC Education Lottery .

Sosa-Mondragon claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday (November 1). She had the option of either receiving her win as an annuity of $100,000 per year over the course of 20 years or as a lump sum payment of $1.2 million. She chose the latter, bringing home a total of $849,006 after all state and federal tax withholdings.

According to lottery officials, the Ultimate 7's game launched earlier this year with four top prizes of $2 million. With Sosa-Mondragon's win, only one top prize remains to be won.

Sosa-Mondragon is the latest in a growing list of lucky winners who have scored huge prizes in the NC Education Lottery. One man in Gastonia recently celebrated his "great morning" after winning $1 million, while another big prize is waiting to be claimed before time expires.

