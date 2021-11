Democrats may violate President Joe Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 annually, according to CNBC. The party’s lawmakers are considering a plan to revive the state and local tax (SALT) deduction, CNBC’s Ylan Mui noted in a morning segment for Squawk Box. The deduction allows Americans to write off those taxes before filing with the federal government, benefiting those in high-tax states, and disproportionately aiding wealthy Americans until former President Donald Trump capped the deduction at $10,000.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO