CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Our UConn basketball reporters took dozens of questions about the upcoming season. Here are their answers

By Alexa Philippou, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 12 days ago

It’s November, otherwise known as the best time of year in Connecticut with the start of UConn basketball just around the corner. The men kick off their season Nov. 9 against CCSU at Gampel Pavilion, while the women take on Arkansas at the XL Center in their season-opener Nov. 14.

The Courant’s UConn beat writers Dom Amore (UConn men) and Alexa Philippou (UConn women) answered reader questions about the teams heading into the season. Here’s what they had to say.

This chat is exclusive to Courant.com subscribers, see what else you get with your subscription here .

Comments / 0

Related
theuconnblog.com

Chasing Perfection: 2021-22 UConn women’s basketball season preview

The 2021-22 UConn women’s basketball team will take the court for the first time this week. On Sunday, the Huskies will take on Division II Fort Hays State in an exhibition game at Gampel Pavilion, their sole tune-up before the regular season opener on Nov. 14. On this episode, we...
BASKETBALL
Daily Aztec

Matt Bradley: An answer for men’s basketball’s offensive questions

In the last four seasons, San Diego State basketball — under head coach Brian Dutcher — has had nothing but success. With Dutcher, the Aztecs have made every Mountain West title game, had two March Madness appearances, had a 30-win team in 2019 and are now back-to-back Mountain West Conference champions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Pleasanton Express

Basketball season is here…

The calendar has turned to November, the 11th month of the year, and while it’s always tough to say goodbye to the great month of October, there is something to look forward to in November. That’s right, it is now officially basketball season. While the NBA started in the middle...
PLEASANTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Arkansas State
Times-Union Newspaper

Lady Wildcat Coach Optimistic About Upcoming Season

Optimism’s not something that’s supposed to bubble over following a 2-20 season, but don’t try to convince Whitko girls basketball coach Justin Jordan. You’d probably be wasting your time. Jordan’s eager to get his second season in charge of the Wildcats underway, which he’ll do Friday when Whitko happens to...
EDUCATION
The Spun

ESPN Computer Sees Only 3 National Title Contenders

As we reach mid-November, several college football teams remain in contention for a national championship. However, ESPN’s Football Power Index believes only a couple of major programs are truly capable of winning it all. While several programs remain in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth, ESPN’s Football Power...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

#PMARSHONAU: Football, basketball questions, answers and guesses

AUBURN, Alabama - Questions – asking them and answering them – are part of everyday life as a columnist or reporter. Today we delve into some of those questions, along with my answers on some and guesses on others, about Auburn’s football team and more. Auburn’s football team, ranked No....
AUBURN, AL
streakingthelawn.com

Three question marks for Virginia basketball this season

With the Virginia Cavaliers’ basketball season nearly upon us, there’s still much to be learned about this squad considering just how new a group it is. To really get a grasp for the challenges this team will face, we’ve gathered the three biggest question marks for the ‘Hoos this season.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn Basketball#Uconn#Ccsu#Gampel Pavilion#Courant Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado basketball teams preparing for upcoming season

Close relationships and veteran experience are expected to be some of the University of Northern Colorado men’s basketball team’s biggest strengths coming into the season next week. UNC returned seven players, including all five primary starters, and added several skilled transfers. “I just think that in college basketball, to win,...
COLORADO STATE
New Britain Herald

UConn men's basketball going old school this season

For long stretches of the upcoming season, the UConn men’s basketball team will have three players aged 22 years old on the floor together, as well as one who is 23. By the end of the season, they’ll have another 23-year-old in addition to a 24-year-old. In the era of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball nonconference storylines: Could we get three UConn-South Carolina matchups in one season?

The UConn women’s basketball team is known for playing a stacked nonconference schedule and this year will be no different. No. 2 UConn will play at least six teams ranked in the top 25 of the Associated Press’ preseason poll: South Carolina (1), Louisville (6), Oregon (10), Tennessee (15), Georgia Tech (t-17) and UCLA (20). Not included in that group is the season opener against Arkansas, the ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Know Your Foe: 5 Questions Answered About NC State

Noles247.com caught up with Pack Pride expert R. Cory Smith to answer five questions about Florida State's upcoming opponent, NC State:. 1. In NC State's two losses, what has been the common theme, if there has been one?. To be honest, the most common theme has been a major injury...
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Ohio State Basketball: After game one this question will need answered

The Ohio State basketball team escaped Akron, but after one game there is one big question for the Buckeyes to answer if they want to be successful this season. The 2021/22 men’s college basketball season is now underway and last night we got to see our first real-time look at our Buckeyes as they took on in-state opponent Akron. The 17th ranked Buckeyes escaped narrowly against a pesky Zips team 67-66 in the final seconds. Of course, we won’t get every answer early in the season, but what we do get are the questions we need answers to if this team is going to have real success this season.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

GigEm247 answers Ole Miss' questions about the Aggies

GigEm247's Jeff Tarpley answers questions about the Aggies for our Ole Miss site on the 247 Sports network and talks about what to look for when the Aggies and the Rebels collide this Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN. A&M comes in 11th in the first College Football Playoff rankings and there's plenty of opportunities for them to move over the next few weeks as they play both the role of the hound and the hare (15th ranked Ole Miss this weekend). The Aggies fought through a spate of injuries earlier in the season to upset then top ranked Alabama at home and then win three more outings in row.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Hartford Courant

UConn men’s basketball guard Jalen Gaffney developing into dynamic duo with R.J. Cole

Jalen Gaffney committed to UConn within a week of James Bouknight in September 2018, and the two talked frequently about becoming the Huskies’ next “dynamic duo” in the backcourt. Players plan and dream, but each develops at his own pace. Bouknight skyrocketed to the NBA in two years. Gaffney, 6 feet 3, is beginning to find himself as a junior at UConn and could form that dynamic backcourt ...
BASKETBALL
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy