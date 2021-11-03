CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Disgraced chef Mario Batali to face April trial in sexual misconduct case

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41UNLs_0clPL2SH00

BOSTON ( AP ) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali’s trial on a sexual misconduct charge in Boston has been set for April.

The trial will take place April 11 in Boston Municipal Court, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said Tuesday after a hearing.

$24 million drug empire crumbles: Mobile Kingpin cops to 4,000 kilos of cocaine

Batali pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery on allegations that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman after taking a selfie with her at a Boston restaurant in 2017.

His lawyers didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday but have previously said the charge filed in 2019 is “without merit.”

Batali was once a Food Network fixture on shows like “Molto Mario” and “Iron Chef America.” But the ponytail- and orange Croc-wearing personality’s high-flying career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations in recent years.

After four women accused him of inappropriate touching in 2017, Batali stepped down from day-to-day operations at his restaurant empire and left the since-discontinued ABC cooking show “The Chew.”

Woman hid in building, stole items, and hit employee with car during getaway, Madison deputies say

He also apologized, saying the allegations “match up” with ways he has acted. “I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team,” Batali said in an email newsletter at the time. “My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility.”

In July, Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the New York attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Defendant facing January trial in Hammond murder case

MONTICELLO — Blayton M. Cota is pleading not guilty to murdering a Hammond man while burglarizing his home, and the case is now headed for a jury trial in January. Cota, 19, is accused of shooting to death 65-year-old Michael Brown, whose body was found Jan. 26 at the victim’s home on South C Street in Hammond. Two juveniles aged 16 and 17 are also facing murder charges in connection with the killing.
HAMMOND, IL
Daily Beast

What Happened When MeToo Took Down Mario Batali

In late 2017, celebrity chef Mario Batali was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct and harassment. The allegations shook the restaurant industry and, within days, Batali was ousted from his various business ventures, including several TV shows and the lucrative restaurant group he co-owned with celebrity mother-and-son chef duo Lidia and Joe Bastianich.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Batali
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Popculture

Bill Cosby Sued by Former 'Cosby Show' Actress

Bill Cosby is facing new legal issues, as a former Cosby Show actress is suing him for sexual assault. According to Yahoo, actress Lili Bernard claims that the longtime comedian drugged and raped her in 1990. Bernard actually came forward with allegations many years ago, but now is taking legal action. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in New Jersey federal court, and is pursuant to the state's two-year "look-back window." This allows sexual abuse survivors the opportunity to bring forth civil claims even in instances when the alleged assault occurred many years prior.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Slapped With $20M Judgement For Not Responding to Harassment Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is back in the legal hot seat after he failed to respond to Jennifer Hough’s harassment lawsuit against him and his wife. Due to the Petty’s seemingly ignoring the suit, a $20 million default judgment has been made, The Daily Beast reports. The couple responded to the lawsuit by hiring attorney Judd Burstein and requesting an extension to respond to the suit.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Empire#Indecent Assault#Ap#Boston Municipal Court#Mobile Kingpin#Food Network#Abc#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Former Federal Prosecutor Says Rittenhouse Trial Prosecution May Be Hoping For Mistrial Without Prejudice, So They Can Start Over

CHICAGO (CBS) — A former federal prosecutor said Wednesday that the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial may be hoping for a mistrial without prejudice – under which the trial would start over with a new jury. The reason, former prosecutor Phil Turner said, is that things are not going well for the prosecutors in the Rittenhouse case. As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported Wednesday evening, Turner said that even before Rittenhouse took the stand Wednesday, the case was going poorly for prosecutors – and the events Wednesday may have made for an even steeper climb for the State of Wisconsin. “They’re...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

'SoHo Karen' appears in court on hate crime charges over alleged phone theft

A woman labelled by social media users as “SoHo Karen” has appeared in court on hate crime charges after she wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone. Miya Ponsetto, of California, appeared in a Manhattan court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing in connection with the alleged hate crime against 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. She was arraigned in July for attacking the son of jazz player Keyon Harrold, who she wrongly accused of stealing her phone in a Manhattan hotel lobby last December. The 23-year-old filmed herself accusing the teenager of wrongdoing, in footage that soon went...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Mother Of Murder Victim Shantieya Smith Continues Search For Answers Amid Conflicting Information About DNA Sample

CHICAGO (CBS) — New developments have emerged in a mystery we have been uncovering, where DNA from a murder has seemingly vanished. Last week, we brought you the story of Latonya Moore, who is getting the runaround regarding the 2018 murder of her daughter, Shantieya Smith. On Monday, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported that our questions may help the mother get some answers. Chicago Police told Le Mignot that the detective on the case said DNA evidence was resubmitted for further analysis. The Illinois State Police Crime Lab has no record of that having happened. Meanwhile, Moore said she called...
CHICAGO, IL
enewspf.com

Leaders of Violent Chicago Street Gang and Several Members and Associates Charged in Federal Racketeering Indictment

Charges Allege Nearly 40 Murders or Attempted Murders. Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A federal indictment unsealed today charges 13 alleged leaders, members, and associates of the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice Lords Chicago street gang with participating in a criminal organization that murdered rivals and violently protected a drug-dealing operation on the West Side of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

Federal jury convicts Four Corner Hustlers chief Labar ‘Bro Man’ Spann

A federal jury Monday convicted Labar “Bro Man” Spann, who prosecutors said committed ruthless crimes for decades as chief of the Four Corner Hustlers street gang on Chicago’s West Side. The jury convicted Spann of a racketeering conspiracy that included the murders of Maximillion McDaniel, George King, Willie Woods and...
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy