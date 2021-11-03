Shreveport teen serving juvenile life for 2018 robbery, death of pizza driver, escapes custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A 16-year-old who was sentenced to juvenile life in prison in connection with crimes he committed when he was 13-years-old has escaped.

SPD officers say Anthony Mandigo removed a window from his room and fled on foot. Police say Mandigo is considered armed and dangerous.

In January 2019, Mandigo pleaded guilty to the Nov. 9, 2018 robbery of the Raceway on North Market. In February 2019, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the November 4, 2018 murder of Domino’s pizza driver Lester McGee.

Just after noon Sunday, Shreveport Police officers responded to a report that a juvenile prisoner had escaped from a medical facility in the1000 block of Highland Avenue.

When officers arrived, they learned Mandigo had removed a window from his room and fled on foot.

Police are asking anyone with information as to Mandigo’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their app, P3Tips.

