Mike White received more than 300 texts after his spectacular performance Sunday, and he got some during it from Zach Wilson. White revealed that Wilson was texting White about what he was doing during the Jets’ 34-31 victory over the Bengals. White also said Wilson was the first person to meet him in the hallway by the locker room to congratulate him after throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO