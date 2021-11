The contest for District 4 Council Member Greg Casar's vacated seat on Austin City Council could be decided in late January. Casar still has years left on his City Council term, but his recently announced run for Central Texas' 35th Congressional District also prompts his resignation from Austin City Council. With Casar's impending departure, council is set to vote on setting a special election for his replacement at its Nov. 18 meeting. Casar will continue to serve through that election.

