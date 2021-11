Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), owned by billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson, has been closely watched by investors as the company has prepared to formally launch its space flight service. It's one of a handful of companies pioneering commercial space travel and tourism. But shares of Virgin Galactic, which has posted major financial losses, plunged in after-hours trading on Oct. 14 when the company announced that it was delaying the start of its space flight service. The company said the reason was the start of an enhancement program to improve vehicle performance and other capabilities in its VMS Eve and VSS Unity space vehicles. Following completion of the program, Virgin Galactic said it will conduct its Unity 23 test flight and then begin its commercial space tourism service in the fourth quarter of 2022.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO