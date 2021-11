More of the world has opened up, giving you much more choice for an autumn break somewhere warm. And now that the US will be allowing British tourists to visit from 8 November, it’s time for that long-planned epic road trip. But if you want to stay closer to home, there are plenty of options for a relaxing break. Here are a few ideas of where to have a holiday in November.Western USIf you’ve been craving wide open vistas and jaw-dropping scenery, hit the road in the western American states of Colorado, Wyoming and Utah. On this 14-night self-drive American...

TRAVEL ・ 9 DAYS AGO