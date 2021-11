Jada Is Playing with Ryan’s Mind in Batwoman Episode 3.05 Promo. Sometimes family is a dull affair, but it’s hard to face your biological mother, as Ryan knows very well. The relationship between the titular heroine and Jada Jet has been far from easy, after Ryan discovered that she was still alive at the end of season 2. In season 3, the two met on several occasions and Jada revealed that she has another son, Marquis. Now, it seems that the powerful CEO of Jeturian Industries wants to mess up with her daughter’s head even more. The perfect occasion will arise when she plansa dinner together with Marquis, Ryan, and her love interest, Sophie. The recently released promo for the next installment shows that things will get tense between the dining companions.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO