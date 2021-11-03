CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poet, Musician and Author Gil Scott-Heron Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as Early Influencer Prophetic Genius Inspired a Generation of Rappers and Musicians with “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised”

By Carma Henry
WASHINGTON DC, — Legendary poet, musician and author Gil Scott-Heron will be inducted posthumously in the “Early Influencer” category among the 2021 class of inductees at the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held October 30th at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio. Scott-Heron, who died in...

Paul McCartney inducts Foo Fighters into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Paul McCartney inducted the Foo Fighters nto the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during the 36th annual event in Cleveland, OH on October 30. The band were recognized as part of the Class of 2021 alongside fellow honorees in the performer category Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, The Go-Go’s, Carole King, Jay-Z; Musical Excellence award winners Randy Rhoads, Billy Preston and LL Cool J; Early Influence honorees Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Pattonl; and, Ahmet Ertegun Award winner Sussex Records founder Clarence Avant.
Carole King among those inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Superstar Taylor Swift opened the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Oct. 30 with one of Carole King’s best-known songs, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” which appeared on “Tapestry” her seminal 1971 album – a soundtrack for a generation. Swift gave a moving, heartfelt induction speech...
Dave Chappelle Inducts Jay-Z Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as Hip-Hop Heavies Dr. Dre, Eminem Show Up for LL Cool J

“I would like to apologize,” Dave Chapelle teased as he took the stage in Cleveland on Saturday night (Oct. 30). Speaking in jest, the comedian did not make the appearance about himself, as he had a job to do: help induct rapper-turned-mogul Jay-Z into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “I need everybody in rock and roll to know, that even though you are honoring him, he is ours,” Chappelle continued. “You embody Black excellence, ” Chappelle said to Jay. Chappelle’s appearance came after a video tribute to Jay-Z that featured a who’s who of the biggest names in entertainment,...
Led Zeppelin In The Studio For 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin IV

The 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's 'IV' album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "It is the golden anniversary of one rock history's most popular, as well as...
LL COOL J & JAY -Z Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

It was a monumental night for Hip Hop and the Hip Hop culture at large as the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Inducted two titans Saturday evening (October 30). Rhyme masters LL Cool J and JAY-Z were shown one of the highest honors possible in popular music as they were officially inducted into the 2021 class of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.
Missy Elliott, Musical Trailblazer and Video Pioneer, on Working Her Way to Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

Missy Elliott is an artist with few peers or precedents — a wildly innovative singer-songwriter-producer and music video pioneer whose work has cast a long shadow over the past quarter century. Almost immediately from their arrival in the mid-1990s, she and longtime collaborator Timbaland reshaped the sound of hip-hop. They made songs out of pings and bips and bloops (both vocal and electronic) that quickly became part of the foundation of virtually all that followed: “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Work It,” “Lose Control,” “Get Ur Freak on,” along with hits for Aaliyah, Whitney Houston, Beyoncé (solo and with Destiny’s...
Aimee Mann Checks In About Her New ‘Girl, Interrupted’-Inspired Album, ‘Queens of the Summer Hotel’

Aimee Mann’s last album, a Grammy winner in 2018, was bluntly called “Mental Illness.” So where do you go from there? How about a song cycle based on a book set in an actual mental institution? “That’s on-the-nose, I know,” she laughs. “Yeah, there was definitely a part of me thinking, well, this is a frying pan/fire scenario.” Her just-released new album, “Queens of the Summer Hotel,” takes its cues from a 1993 memoir by Susanna Keysen, who wrote about her experiences being institutionalized at the McLean Hospital. If that sounds familiar by some other name, the book Mann’s record is...
A poet and a protester, Gil Scott-Heron captured his time — and ours

This summer, billionaire Richard Branson took a plane to the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere and Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, followed him into space a few days later. With the world in the throes of a pandemic and the gap between the wealthy and the rest of us growing wider, it was fitting that the phrase “Whitey on the Moon” was trending on social media.
Tina Turner Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Tina Turner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tonight, becoming one of only three women in the institution's history to be inducted twice. Turner wasn't in Cleveland to accept the award in person, but she appeared in a brief special video. "If they are still giving me awards at 81, I must be doing something right," she noted from her home in Switzerland.
Patti Smith Inducts Todd Rundgren Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Todd Rundgren was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tonight by Patti Smith. "He was unflinching in the face of new technology. He would just bend it in his hands," said Smith, whose fourth album Wave was produced by Rundgren. "He would tell the band, 'If you know what you want, I will help you. If you don't know what you want, I'll do it for you.'"
​Kraftwerk have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Kraftwerk received a Music Excellence Award this weekend after they were inducted at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony. Honoured by Pharrell Williams, Depeche Mode's Martin Gore, Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels, LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, and the Human League’s Philip Oakey, the German four-piece received the award alongside LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads.
MUSIC
Watch RANDY RHOADS's Induction Into ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

Legendary Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads was posthumously inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during the 2021 ceremony. Rhoads, who played in Ozzy's band four decades ago, received the Musical Excellence Award at this year's event, which was held yesterday (Saturday, October 30) at Cleveland, Ohio's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
JAY-Z Inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: 'We Did It, Brooklyn!'

JAY-Z has made history once again. The 23-time Grammy Award winner, 51, became the first living solo rap artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during Saturday evening's induction ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio. "Thank you, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, for this incredible honor. And you...
PHOTOS: 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction red carpet in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Jane Wiedlin, Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine, Gina Schock and Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go's attend the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
