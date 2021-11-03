Foes of death penalty offer spiritual support at executions

LEGAL NOTICE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA STATE OF ILLINOIS COUNTY OF DUPAGE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT Estate of ROBERT V. MAHON Case No.: 2021 P 001278 Publication Notice And/Or Claims Notice Notice is given of the death of Robert V. Mahon whose address 317 Cottonwood Lane, Naperville, IL 60540. Letters of Office were issued on November 8, 2021 to Michael H. Mahon 317 Cottonwood Lane Naperville, IL 60540 as Independent Executor whose attorney is Russell J. Heitz NOTICE TO HEIRS AND LEGATEES Notice is hereby given to Michael H. Mahon, Sean C. Mahon, Maureen H. Highfill, Patrick W. Mahon and unknown heirs, who are heirs or legatees in this cause. To probate a will and whose name and address is not stated in the petition to admit the will to probate, that an order was entered by the Court on Novmeber 8, 2021, admitting the will to probate. Within 42 days after the effective date of the original order of admission, you may file a petition with the Court to require proof of the will by testimony of the witnesses to the will in open court or other evidence, as provided in section 6-21 of the Probate Act of 1975 (755 ILCS 5/6-21). You will also have the right under section 8-2 of the Probate Act of 1975 (755 ILCS 5/8-1) to contest the validity of the will by filing a petition with the Court within 6 months after the admission of the will to probate. The estate will be administered without Court Supervision, unless under Section 28-4 of the Probate Act of 1975 (755 ILCS 5/28-4) any interested person terminates independent administration at any time by mailing or delivering a petition to terminate to the Circuit Court Clerk. Claims against the estate may be filed in the Office of CANDICE ADAMS, Circuit Court Clerk, 505 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, Illinois, or with the representative or both on or before May 11, 2022, any claim not filed within that period is barred. Copies of a claim filed with the Circuit Court Clerk must be mailed or delivered to the representative and to the attorney, if any, within ten (10) days after it has been filed with the Circuit Clerk. /s/ Candice Adams, Clerk of the Eighteenth Russell J. Heitz Judicial Circuit Court DuPage Atty. No.: 12260 Atty. For: The Estate of Robert V. Mahon 300 E. 5th Ave., #380 Naperville, IL 60563 630-355-1458 Published in Daily Herald Nov. 11, 18, 25, 2021 (4573331) , posted 11/11/2021.

