CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Photo

By editor@lexingtonleader.com
lexingtonleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Leader was the Judge, this crowd would...

www.lexingtonleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
clarksvillenow.com

Vintage Fair Photos with Santa 2021 | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville’s Vintage Fair returned to Beachaven Winery and Vineyards this Saturday with a special guest, Santa Claus himself. Here are the photos of Santa with the kids. To download yours, just click the photo, view full size, and save the image. Merry Christmas from Clarksville Now and 5 Star Media Group!
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Best friends: Pet photos

Editor’s note: The Daily Reporter will feature pets of local readers once a month, from dogs and cats to snakes and chickens. To submit a photo of your family or farm favorite, email [email protected] and include your name, the name of your pet, the names of any people that may be in the photo, and a short description of what makes your pet special to you. Since our next edition will arrive while Santa is packing his sleigh, go ahead and tell us what your pet would like for Christmas! Include “Pets Page” in the subject line of the email.
ANIMALS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos: At Home with Robbye Frank

Robbye Frank has lived in her American Southwestern art-inspired home for the past 33 years in Town and County. The home originally had a cedar exterior, but Robbye and her late husband Mike covered the outside of the home with Dryvit to match their style.
PHOTOGRAPHY
actionnewsjax.com

Photos: Photos: William Lucking through the years

Through the years TALES OF THE GOLD MONKEY - "Legends Are Forever" - Airdate: October 20, 1982. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) L-R: STEPHEN COLLINS;WILLIAM LUCKING (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con)
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A M University#Costume Contest
Culpeper Star Exponent

PHOTOS: Halloween in Culpeper

Prodded by beautiful weather and the promise of sweets, thousands attended the Culpeper Downtown Businesses' Trick-or-Treat Sunday afternoon. Little monsters and goblins went door-to-door for Halloween treats given by participating merchants. Organized by CRI, Culpeper's Main Street program, the non-profit estimated about 2,500 people showed up for the event.
CULPEPER, VA
lexingtonleader.com

Double the Peggy, Double the Fun

My earliest memories revolve around the written word. I remember reading words on the Post Toasties box before I went to school; probably out of sheer desperation for entertainment. I lived in a...
ENTERTAINMENT
yourgv.com

PHOTOS: Spooky sights in Halifax

Halifax businesses and organizations decorated Main Street in October as part of the Halifax Village Association’s Halloween festivities. Families are encouraged to visit the Halifax Market Place on Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon to participate in a scavenger hunt that will take children around Main Street.
HALIFAX, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Eve shows a baby bump that will 'blow ya mind'

The iconic “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” rapper announced on October 15, that she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, would be expecting their first child and revealed her growing baby bump on Instagram. In her post, the artist writes, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!”...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Lori Harvey On Instagram

Congratulations are in store for fashion diva and entrepreneur Lori Harvey! A friend of mine was excited to know that she launched her very own skincare line SKN by Lori Harvey. When she went to buy a few items, every single product is SOLD OUT! I guess that’s a good thing and I’m sure Lori is proud of that being it was her first beauty line that she launched just a few weeks back!
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown: I'm SOOOOOO Happy Without Kody, Y'all!

Christine Brown is officially on the market. The veteran Sister Wives star surprised a host of followers one week ago when she announced she was leaving her spiritual husband after well more than two decades as a polygamous spouse. We know she was unhappy. But we still didn't know Brown...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy