Eagle Pride

Bryan B. Blair, a 2007 graduate of Wofford College, received The Pride of Wofford Award on Oct. 16. The award is presented to a member of the Wofford College Alumni Association who has brought honor and distinction to Wofford College through outstanding professional achievement. Blair has become a recognized industry leader in college athletics. He is in his fourth year at Washington State University, currently serving as the deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer (COO) for the athletic department, which includes 17 sports and over 450 student-athletes competing in the Pac-12.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO