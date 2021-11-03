Eagle Pride

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleKynleigh Evans slams one past the China Spring blocker....

portasouthjetty.com

Marlin and Aggie pride

Students and their families stand together out at College Station while showing off their Marlin pride for Port Aransas ISD as well as Texas A&M University on Saturday, Oct. 23. They were attending a Port Aransas-Aggie tailgate party during a Texas A&M game against South Carolina. The full version of...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
theforestscout.com

The Triumphant Return of Scout Pride

Over the past four years, I have been to hundreds of Scouts games and seen hundreds of different crowds. However, I’ve never seen a student body so engaged with their Scouts as this year. From Friday night football games to late-night hockey games on a Monday night, the Scouts have shown up by the hundreds.
KLTV

Lufkin playing for pride in home finale

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Despite winning last week over Cleveland, Lufkin’s playoff hopes disappeared when Waller failed to upset New Caney. At best, Lufkin will tie with Magnolia for fourth place in district but the Bulldogs beat the Panthers 27-21 early in district play. Magnolia would hold the tie breaker. The game at home Friday will be the last home game for 31 seniors on the team.
LUFKIN, TX
theislandnow.com

Spartan pride on full display at homecoming

Spartan pride on full display at homecoming Elmont Memorial High School was the place to be on Oct. 23 as students, staff members and the community at large celebrated the annual homecoming parade and football game. People lined the streets as those in the homecoming parade marched nearby. Smiles were...
ELMONT, NY
WNCY

Hometown Pride

What an exciting time of year. State tournament time!. The Resch Center in Green Bay will be filled with fans beginning today part of the State Volleyball Tournament. Make sure you head out for some of the fun, as Northeast Wisconsin is represented well…. Appleton North vs. Holmen 1pm Thursday.
APPLETON, WI
Antelope Valley Press

Eagles dominate

LANCASTER – Desert Christian and Lancaster Baptist have only met three times in the schools’ history, with the Eagles holding a 3-0 advantage. The crosstown rivals met again on Saturday with playoff implications on the line. On paper, it figured to be a good one as the seventh ranked Knights...
LANCASTER, CA
heraldadvocate.com

Blair receives the Pride of Wofford College

Bryan B. Blair, a 2007 graduate of Wofford College, received The Pride of Wofford Award on Oct. 16. The award is presented to a member of the Wofford College Alumni Association who has brought honor and distinction to Wofford College through outstanding professional achievement. Blair has become a recognized industry leader in college athletics. He is in his fourth year at Washington State University, currently serving as the deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer (COO) for the athletic department, which includes 17 sports and over 450 student-athletes competing in the Pac-12.
COLLEGE SPORTS
dcpostgazette.com

Pride deals Wolves a setback

OMAHA — The Elkhorn North football team saw their season come to an end with a 41-27 loss at the hands of Roncalli Catholic in Omaha on Oct. 21. The game got away from the visiting Wolves in the second quarter when the home team was able to take advantage of North miscues and turn them into 27 points. Roncalli […]
OMAHA, NE
Review

Tigers played with pride

STRONGSVILLE — After winning the first set of its Div. IV regional final against Monroeville on Saturday, it appeared as if Wellsville’s dream season would continue into the state semifinal. However, the Eagles (23-4) had other ideas as it rebounded nicely for a four-set victory at Strongsville High School, 23-25,...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
lexingtonleader.com

Lady Eagles Outlast West

Kynleigh Evans blasts the volleyball into the West side of the court. PHOTO BY MIKE ORGAN.The Lexington Lady Eagles defeated the West Trojanettes in five sets 23-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16, 15-7. The two...
LEXINGTON, TX
Sandusky Register

Forever an Eagle

The sight was breathtaking. As a bald eagle made a power dive over the pond, Kristin Giles was awed by the stunning flight maneuver of the most majestic and revered bird of prey in North America. The eagle made two dashing swoops toward the water before ending its stunning aerial...
MONROEVILLE, OH
lexingtonleader.com

Lexington Caves Cubs

Eagle QB, Sheldon Springer, tucks the ball in close after deciding to make it a keeper. He jukes past the Clifton defender and starts his trot toward the goal post. PHOTO BY DONNA FASKE. The visiti...
LEXINGTON, TX

