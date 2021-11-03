CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Troopers seize $140,000 worth of drugs in Scioto County

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36LlcX_0clPFlXV00
During the traffic stop, troopers seized 1,136 grams of heroin, 470 grams of marijuana, 280 grams of fentanyl, 20 ecstasy pills, and 50 oxycodone pills worth approximately $140,000.

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against two Michigan women and a man after a stop in Scioto County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 1,136 grams of heroin, 470 grams of marijuana, 280 grams of fentanyl, 20 ecstasy pills, and 50 oxycodone pills worth approximately $140,000.

On October 31, at 5:41 p.m., troopers stopped a 2015 Toyota Corolla with Michigan registration for a marked lanes violation on state Route 823. While interacting with the occupants, they gave conflicting stories regarding their trip. A Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle and a probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 20 grams of marijuana in a purse, a container with a false bottom containing 50 oxycodone pills and 20 ecstasy pills, and a bag located in the truck containing the additional contraband.

The driver, Sierra A. McLean, 20, and passenger, Makayla A. Freeman, 20, both of Dearborn Heights, Mich., and passenger, Cameron H. Wilborn, 20, of Ypsilanti, Mich., were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of heroin and fentanyl and trafficking in drugs, all first-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to 33 years in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Musk sells about $5B in Tesla shares

Elon Musk sold about $5 billion in Tesla shares this week as he exercised stock options. The share sales were revealed in regulatory filings late Wednesday. The sales will cover tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September. He exercised options to buy just over 2.1 million shares for $6.24 each. The company's stock closed Wednesday at $1,067.95 per share.
STOCKS
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Rittenhouse takes stand in risky move by defense

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his homicide trial on Wednesday after fatally shooting two people and injuring another during protests in Kenosha, Wis., last summer, a risky move by the defense that featured at-times emotional testimony from the now-18-year-old. Rittenhouse, who said he fired his AR-15 in self-defense, faces...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

SpaceX launches night flight sending crew to Space Station

SpaceX launched its fifth human spaceflight mission on Wednesday at 9:04 p.m., sending four astronauts to the International Space Station to replace a recently returned crew. The crew — European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer and NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron — took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Oxycodone#Prison#Marijuana#Ecstasy#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Toyota
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
3K+
Followers
183
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy