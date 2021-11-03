Market Days Around the Square

Wholesale inventories in the U.S. surged 1.4% in September as companies sought to stock up before the holiday season and keep up with torrid customer demand. Sales in the month increased 1.1%, the government said Wednesday. The inventory-to-sales ratio was unchanged at 1.23 months. The ratio reflects how long it would take a company to sell all the goods sitting on warehouse shelves. The low readings this year show just how hard it is for businesses to produce enough goods to satisfy customers.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO