CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Market Days Around the Square

By editor@lexingtonleader.com
lexingtonleader.com
 7 days ago

Once again, Dewanna Bownds and Addie Cribbs have...

www.lexingtonleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Patriot Ledger

Quincy holiday market to bring dozens of vendors to Kilroy Square downtown

QUINCY – Christmas-scented candles, handmade jewelry and fresh food will be just a few of the goodies at the Quincy Square Holiday Market later this month. The Quincy Chamber of Commerce will host the outdoor event over two weekends. Vendors include Crochet Accessories by Theresa Cidlevich, Jacsan Essential Oils, Recycled...
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

The Open Air Market of Stockbridge is on the Town Square: October 29

This is the Market’s 11th season and each Friday through October 29 (26 weeks), we will be on the township square in downtown Stockbridge from 4 to 7 pm (until dusk in October). Celebrate the end of our 11th year of the Open Air Market of Stockbridge. ParaPara Cheese will...
Dallas News

Italian market coming to Celina Town Square in retro gas station spot

Just outside of Celina Town Square, an Italian market is opening in what was once a 1950s gas station. People from Celina are passionate about their city, and their enthusiasm must be infectious. Its population is now 25,000, up from 6,000 in 2010, and that number is expected to continue growing exponentially over the next decade. The city’s annual Halloween festival, Beware! of the Square, recently drew as many as 10,000 people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Square
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Summer farmers market runs out of season on The Woodstock Square

Staff Report news@thewoodstockindependent.com Jeans and jackets replaced shorts and T-shirts Saturday for the season’s final farmers market on the Square. Sunny skies greeted shoppers downtown, but the temperature was 46 […]
MarketWatch

U.S. wholesale inventories climb 1.4% in September

Wholesale inventories in the U.S. surged 1.4% in September as companies sought to stock up before the holiday season and keep up with torrid customer demand. Sales in the month increased 1.1%, the government said Wednesday. The inventory-to-sales ratio was unchanged at 1.23 months. The ratio reflects how long it would take a company to sell all the goods sitting on warehouse shelves. The low readings this year show just how hard it is for businesses to produce enough goods to satisfy customers.
ECONOMY
lexingtonleader.com

Community Calendar

BEFORE GOING TO ANY EVENT LISTED BELOW, CHECK WITH THE ORGANIZERS TO SEE IF THEY ARE MEETING AS SHOWN. Lexington American Legion Coffee – 8-9 a.m. Story Time – Giddings Public Library 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Lexington City Council Meeting – Woodson Community Bldg. – 6 p.m. Hospice Brazos...
LEXINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
coloradosprings.com

Free meals and deals for Veterans Day around Colorado Springs

Deals for Veterans Day and a few for beyond in the Colorado Springs area. • Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar — Free All-American Burger with choice of cheese and one basic side (fries, tots, sweet potato fries or chips) for dine-in only, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11. Proof of service is required. baddaddysburgerbar.com.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Ardmoreite

Tea shop at Mekong Garden Market open for business in Thompson Square

The people of Ardmore now have a new place to go to quench their thirst. Over the weekend, the tea shop at Mekong Garden Market opened its doors in Thompson Square, and they are currently serving a variety of teas, coffees and smoothies. Owner Coco Hsieh said in addition to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy