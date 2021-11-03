Nine Recently Sentenced in District Court

With current Clerk of Criminal District Court Arthur Morrell retiring, the seat is open and has attracted both clerks of City Court. Austin Badon serves as clerk of First City Court, while Darren Lombard serves as clerk of Second City Court. Both believe they have the tools needed to lead and improve operations at Criminal District Court. In addition to managing the non-judicial functions of Criminal District Court, Orleans Parish’s clerk of Criminal District Court also serves as the parish’s chief elections officer.
ST. THOMAS – United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced on today that Kharim Moore of St. Thomas was sentenced today to three years’ probation, fined $1,000, and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to court documents, U.S....
• A petition to revoke probation against Randy M. Frazier, 38, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 19 filed an order to dismiss the petition to revoke probation. Costs were assessed to Frazier, the order says. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh on Oct. 19 also filed a motion to dismiss. The motion was made pursuant to a plea agreement in a separate case, the motion says. McHugh filed probation revocation July 13.
HAZARD, Ky. — Perry County District Court, the Perry County Attorney’s Office and local attorneys are teaming up for that county’s first-ever “Jail-Free Friday.”. On Nov. 12, defendants who are the subject of a bench warrant for failing to show up for district court cases can appear virtually to resolve their cases, have the warrants recalled, or have their bonds reduced substantially.
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — As the Ahmaud Arbery trial progressed toward the end of its third day of testimony on Tuesday, it was marked by a contentious moment between defense attorney Jason Sheffield and the justice overseeing the case. That judge is Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy R. Walmlsley....
Henry Ruggs is now facing a total of five charges stemming from the car accident he caused that killed another last week. As a result, the amount of prison time the former Las Vegas Raiders star’s potential prison sentence continues to grow. Prosecutors confirmed in court on Wednesday that they...
Police in Western Australia have charged a nurse with fraud after she was discovered pretending to vaccinate her friends and family. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Christina Hartmann Benz, 51, has been charged with one count of gains benefit by fraud after...
Five years after the existence of the FBI’s Operation Encore was disclosed, the bureau has identified the suspect that agents wanted to charge with helping two al Qaeda hijackers shortly after their arrival in the U.S. 21 months before 9/11. “The FBI is seeking to indict Mohdar Abdullah (Mohdar) in...
Most children are thrilled when they receive a letter in the mail — but that certainly wasn't the case for one New Jersey toddler, who recently got a message about being called to federal jury duty. Laura Behrmann told WCBS that her daughter Madison recently received a letter from the...
The first Capitol riot defendant to plead guilty to assaulting an officer has been sentenced to 41 months in prison, the harshest sentence yet imposed for the attack. Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced ex-MMA fighter Scott Fairlamb to approximately three and a half years in prison and three years probation for assaulting an officer while he was part of the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in support of former President Trump.
Since Ahmaud Arbery was killed in Georgia early last year, the men who chased down the 25-year-old Black man and fatally shot him have maintained they did so because they believed Arbery had previously burglarized homes in the area. But one of the men changed his story on the day...
An appeals court in the United States has frozen, on Saturday, the Biden administration’s attempt to have employees of U.S. companies with 100 or more employees who work in the U.S. get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested every week. The appeals court cited “grave statutory and constitutional” concerns with...
A Mapleview man who sold a total of 20.8 grams of methamphetamine to a police informant on three different occasions in December of 2020 has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court. 33-year old Michael Charles Frost was convicted and sentenced Friday to 58 months in prison...
OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – During an Opa-locka City Commission meeting Wednesday, Mayor Matthew Pigatt announced his resignation.
“I will not be a figurehead for corruption,” he said, following a public comment period.
His resignation was not on Wednesday’s agenda, surely catching those in attendance off guard.
Pigatt standing up from his seat said he thought he could help fix a system that was broken from within but found that he was wrong.
“I am not resigning because the job is too big. I am resigning because I am in the wrong position to effect real change in my city – and in cities just like...
Lawyers for former Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs III are trying to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors.The football player faces more than 50 years in prison if he is convicted in the fiery DUI crash that killed a woman in Las Vegas earlier this month.Mr Ruggs, 22, is accused of driving at speeds of up to 156mph in the moments before the fatal early hours accident.Prosecutors say that his blood-alcohol level was 0.16 per cent, twice Nevada’s legal limit, when his Chevrolet Corvette smashed into Tina Tintor’s Rav4 on 2 November.Ms Tintor, 23,...
Austin Tyler Sasser, 25, and Kellye Dawn Brinsfield, 23, both of Muskogee. Clifford Lee Foreman, 24, and Elizabeth Rachel Hicks, 24, both of Muskogee. Sean Leslie O'Rourke, 38, and Lanette Morine Welch, 33, both of Fort Gibson. Hosea Seay Minnieweather Jr., 42, and Lilly Loretta Gray, 47, both of Muskogee.
The District’s newest Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner will remain at the D.C. Jail for now, after an effort to transfer him to a federal prison in Pennsylvania was reversed. Joel Caston was elected last June to represent the jail’s 1,400 inmates and the residents of a nearby women’s shelter. Some D.C....
A ‘star’ witness for the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial just blew the entire case for the prosecution, after he admitted to pointing his own gun at Rittenhouse before the teen shot his bicep off. “It wasn’t until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him, with your...
Comments / 0