Law

Nine Recently Sentenced in District Court

By editor@lexingtonleader.com
 7 days ago

Nine people have been sentenced in District Court...

theneworleanstribune.com

Orleans Parish Clerk of Criminal District Court

With current Clerk of Criminal District Court Arthur Morrell retiring, the seat is open and has attracted both clerks of City Court. Austin Badon serves as clerk of First City Court, while Darren Lombard serves as clerk of Second City Court. Both believe they have the tools needed to lead and improve operations at Criminal District Court. In addition to managing the non-judicial functions of Criminal District Court, Orleans Parish’s clerk of Criminal District Court also serves as the parish’s chief elections officer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Shore News Network

St. Thomas Man Arrested at the Cyril E. King Airport with Nine Vacuum Sealed Packages of Marijuana Sentenced in Federal Court

ST. THOMAS – United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced on today that Kharim Moore of St. Thomas was sentenced today to three years’ probation, fined $1,000, and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to court documents, U.S....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Clinton Herald

Clinton County District Court Activity

• A petition to revoke probation against Randy M. Frazier, 38, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on Oct. 19 filed an order to dismiss the petition to revoke probation. Costs were assessed to Frazier, the order says. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh on Oct. 19 also filed a motion to dismiss. The motion was made pursuant to a plea agreement in a separate case, the motion says. McHugh filed probation revocation July 13.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
mountain-topmedia.com

Perry District Court to hold ‘jail-free Friday’

HAZARD, Ky. — Perry County District Court, the Perry County Attorney’s Office and local attorneys are teaming up for that county’s first-ever “Jail-Free Friday.”. On Nov. 12, defendants who are the subject of a bench warrant for failing to show up for district court cases can appear virtually to resolve their cases, have the warrants recalled, or have their bonds reduced substantially.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
CBS News

First January 6 Capitol riot defendant to plead guilty to assaulting police is sentenced

The first Capitol riot defendant to plead guilty to assaulting an officer has been sentenced to 41 months in prison, the harshest sentence yet imposed for the attack. Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced ex-MMA fighter Scott Fairlamb to approximately three and a half years in prison and three years probation for assaulting an officer while he was part of the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in support of former President Trump.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Vaccine Rule Frozen By An Appeals Court

An appeals court in the United States has frozen, on Saturday, the Biden administration’s attempt to have employees of U.S. companies with 100 or more employees who work in the U.S. get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested every week. The appeals court cited “grave statutory and constitutional” concerns with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Miami

‘I Could Not Stop The Corruption’: Opa-Locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt Resigns During Commission Meeting

OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – During an Opa-locka City Commission meeting Wednesday, Mayor Matthew Pigatt announced his resignation. “I will not be a figurehead for corruption,” he said, following a public comment period. His resignation was not on Wednesday’s agenda, surely catching those in attendance off guard. Pigatt standing up from his seat said he thought he could help fix a system that was broken from within but found that he was wrong. “I am not resigning because the job is too big. I am resigning because I am in the wrong position to effect real change in my city – and in cities just like...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
The Independent

Henry Ruggs: Lawyers for ex-Raiders star accused over fatal crash launch bid to keep his medical records secret

Lawyers for former Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs III are trying to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors.The football player faces more than 50 years in prison if he is convicted in the fiery DUI crash that killed a woman in Las Vegas earlier this month.Mr Ruggs, 22, is accused of driving at speeds of up to 156mph in the moments before the fatal early hours accident.Prosecutors say that his blood-alcohol level was 0.16 per cent, twice Nevada’s legal limit, when his Chevrolet Corvette smashed into Tina Tintor’s Rav4 on 2 November.Ms Tintor, 23,...
NFL
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee County District Court 11.10.21

Austin Tyler Sasser, 25, and Kellye Dawn Brinsfield, 23, both of Muskogee. Clifford Lee Foreman, 24, and Elizabeth Rachel Hicks, 24, both of Muskogee. Sean Leslie O'Rourke, 38, and Lanette Morine Welch, 33, both of Fort Gibson. Hosea Seay Minnieweather Jr., 42, and Lilly Loretta Gray, 47, both of Muskogee.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
WTOP

Parole board reverses transfer of DC Jail’s new ANC commissioner

The District’s newest Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner will remain at the D.C. Jail for now, after an effort to transfer him to a federal prison in Pennsylvania was reversed. Joel Caston was elected last June to represent the jail’s 1,400 inmates and the residents of a nearby women’s shelter. Some D.C....
POLITICS

