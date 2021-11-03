Yolanda Hadid Appears Upset In First Sighting Since Accusing Zayn Malik Of 'Shoving' Her, Gigi's Sister Bella Shows Up To NYC Apartment For Support

Bella Hadid posts 'work on yourself' amid Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid split drama. On Oct. 28, amid reports of an altercation between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, and news Gigi and Zayn have split, Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, posted a relationship quote on her Instagram Stories. "I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself," the quote read, according to Us Weekly. Bella later deleted the post, but the Daily Mail reports she and her brother, Anwar Hadid, have both unfollowed Zayn on social media. Zayn's sister seemingly referenced the family drama as well, when she shared a post that read, "Karma comes after everyone eventually." The apparent social media reactions came on the heels of TMZ's claim Zayn "struck" Yolanda during an argument. Zayn has since denied the allegations and asked fans to give the family some privacy for "healing" purposes. A rep for Gigi told People in a statement, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai," the daughter she shares with Zayn, and "asks for privacy during this time." On Oct. 29, NBC News cited court documents showing Zayn pleaded no contest to "harassing" Gigi and Yolanda during the altercation at the former couple's home in Pennsylvania on Sept. 29. The outlet reports Zayn was fined and placed on 360 days of probation. He'll also need to take an anger management course, be screened for a domestic violence supervision program and refrain from contacting Yolanda and a man who was involved in the argument, who's believed to be a bodyguard.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO