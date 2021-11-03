Consider a career in public health

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a grant-funded, full-time, non-exempt Public Health Educator I to serve as the coordinator with the Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program of the health department. This program offers an evidence-based curriculum for pregnancy prevention with Jackson County Public Schools, as well as other health education duties in the community. This individual must possess good oral and written communication skills. Must possess and maintain a valid North Carolina Driver's License. This program is grant funded; funding is contingent upon the availability of funds as determined by the North Carolina General Assembly. The starting salary is $34,637.49. MINIMUM EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: includes graduation from a four-year college or university with a major in health education; or graduation from a four-year college or university and completion of one year of on-the-job traiing as a public health educator. Trainee and Work Against applications will be accepted. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit a signed and completed Jackson County NC application available at www.jacksonnc.org to either Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Martha Thomasson; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or NC Works Career Center, 26 Ridgeway St., Suite 2; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing date: Friday, November 12, 2021. 35-36e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO