Hampton Went From Hit and Miss Player to UW Safety Starter

Dominique Hampton doesn't have any issues hitting people. It's been the thinking-man's part of the game that gets in his way. It's hard to mix the two when all you really want to do is take some guy's head off.

Yet the University of Washington's rules of engagement for its safeties are fairly clear — lose sight of some of your schematic responsibilities as the last line of defense, damaging plays will result and you will sit down.

Think of Husky strong safety Kamren Fabiculanan giving futile chase on Michigan's 67-yard touchdown burst by Blake Corum back in September. This was a glaring second-quarter mistake that helped open the gates to a 31-10 UW defeat.

That play contributed to the redshirt freshman defensive back failing to hang on to a starting job he had worked so hard to land in fall camp. He watched his rotational playing time slip, as well.

He wouldn't be the last UW safety to step aside.

Against Stanford on Saturday night, the thickly built 6-foot-2, 220-pound Hampton and regular No. 1 nickelback Bookie Radley-Hiles became the sixth and seventh different players to start in the two safety slots for the Huskies this season.

For Hampton, it was his first game-opening assignment and the top performance of his four-season, 27-game career for the Huskies. He leveled Cardinal players when the opportunities were right and he made sure no one squirted through his coverage area.

"For him to play the way he played, and he made a key special-team tackle, as well, this was by far his best game as a Dawg," UW coach Jimmy Lake said.

It just took Hampton a little longer than he envisioned. For most of spring practice, the converted cornerback lined up as a first-unit strong safety. Once in fall camp, though, Fabiculanan made his move and wrestled the No. 1 job away from him. Junior Alex Cook next rekindled his game and started there for six outings until suffering a concussion against Arizona.

Hampton had to finish when Cook went face down and didn't get up on a play late in the first quarter. Cook was taken away strapped to a stretcher and placed on a motorized cart, and he hasn't played since.

A product of Glendale, Arizona, Hampton basically received another chance to audition for the job, only in real time. In his home state, he responded well to his team needs on that night.

"What Dom has been able to do is go out there and clean up those details, and play within our scheme, and let the game come to him," Lake said. 'That's what has allowed him to play effective in this last game and a half."

Dom Hampton goes for the hit on a Michigan opponent. Kirthmon F. Dozier/USA TODAY Sports

Hampton earlier suffered a painful lesson at Michigan that would hold his progression back some. He stopped a third-down play only to taunt his fallen opponent, get flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and enable the Wolverines to score when they shouldn't have. He lost playing time for this emotional lapse.

The job is his now unless he reverts back to being a headhunter only. Everything else seems to be working for him at the moment.

"He has the size, he has the speed, he has the ferociousness, the toughness," his coach said.

Behind him, Fabiculanan, a lanky and athletic redshirt freshman, wasn't ready. Cook made a nice comeback after starting three 2020 games and sitting down, but injuries have dogged him.

The starting free safety position has been even more complicated, catering to four players. It's gone from Julius Irvin to Cam Williams to Asa Turner, all sophomores, and finally to Radley-Hiles, the Oklahoma transfer.

Williams, who forced a game-ending fumble in overtime against California, and Turner, who intercepted passes at Oregon State and Arizona, couldn't hang onto the starting spot because of injuries. Irvin, the son of legendary NFL cornerback Leroy Irvin, struggled a bit, though he's come up with the UW's longest interception return, a 34-yarder.

Hampton and Radley-Hiles, pressed into service as an emergency tandem for the Stanford game, seemed to complement each other well. The latter built a reputation for playing smart and tough for the Sooners and being a leader on the field, and he now does this for the UW. Radley-Hiles can play anywhere in a college secondary.

Hampton will draw a second start against high-powered Oregon, fourth-ranked and considered one of the of the CFP teams, on Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium. The time is now for him to excel, but he'll need to be as disciplined as ever against the Ducks for his team to win this rivalry game.

"I know he'll go from this and have some confidence and he'll come back and still try to improve his game," Lake said of the Stanford game. "The arrow is definitely pointed up with Dom Hampton."

Arrows are a good thing. It's the blinking numbers under the visitor column on the scoreboard, caused by out-of-position safeties, that are a problem.

