Ayo is everything the Bulls thought they were getting and more

By JeffHorwitz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyo Dosumu had a perfect shooting night on Monday against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. And pretty soon, everyone is going to know his name. The former Illini standout, now a rookie with the Chicago Bulls, went 6-for-6 from the field and 2-for-2 from three. That was good for...

