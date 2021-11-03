Ayo is everything the Bulls thought they were getting and more

Tristen Kissack: Illinois 25-6 (15-5 Big Ten), Lose in Big Ten Championship, Lose in Final Four. Man, it’s nice to have expectations. Without spending too much time talking about last season, Brad Underwood has stated how the exit in the Round of 32 left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth. That alone should be enough to fuel this team to at the very least a 3-seed in this year’s tournament. This year’s roster is arguably deeper than last with the additions of Alfonso Plummer, Omar Payne, Austin Hutcherson and Luke Goode, who I expect to contribute the most of the freshmen. It should also be a much better shooting team from deep too. Pair that with a potential National Player of the Year at center and First-Team All-American wizard with the ball at the point, that’s the making of another fun season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO