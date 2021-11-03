CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. excused from practice a day after Beckham’s dad rips Baker Mayfield on Instagram

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AAqzK_0clPD1Hs00

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused by the team from practice Wednesday.

The Browns are officially listing Beckham's absence on their injury report as "shoulder/non-injury related personal matter."

Beckham was asked not to report for practice and he may also be asked not to return to the team.

“Just felt that was the right thing to do,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday afternoon.

The Browns and Beckham's agents are discussing a potential separation between the two sides, 2 1/2 years following a blockbuster trade between the Browns and Giants to acquire the prolific, yet moody, three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

“They’re having some discussions and we’ll see where this goes,” Stefanski said.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports and USA Today first reported Beckham being excused from practice.

Beckham’s absence comes a day after his father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted an 11-minute video on Instagram showing Beckham being open and Baker Mayfield not throwing him the ball.

The video was called “Odell Beckham is Always Open for the Cleveland Browns in 2021” and Beckham Sr. also criticized Mayfield while responding to comments on the video post.

LeBron James chimed in on social media Tuesday as well posting: “OBJ will show again why he’s special. WR1 #FreeOBJ” seemingly calling even more attention to the drama.

Stefanski, who has not spoken to Beckham since this whole situation unfolded Tuesday, was asked for his reaction to the video post.

“No reaction. I would just tell you social media in general, I’m not on it, I’m aware of things that are on there,” Stefanski said. “I think in general we talk about ignoring the noise in our building and there are some things with social media that we need to ignore.”

While Stefanski declined to specifically address whether the relationship with the team and Baker Mayfield could be repaired, it appears that it is not salvageable, and the Browns are looking to move on.

“I would tell you that there's a lot of conversations that are ongoing between Andrew [Berry] and his reps and I'm sure there's substantive talk towards all those things,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski disputed Beckham Sr.’s accusation that Mayfield refuses to throw his son the ball.

“I'm not going to go down that road,” Stefanski said. “I'll just tell you that we work really hard to get guys open, get them the ball, share the ball, those are always things that we're thinking about.”

Chemistry issues between Beckham and Mayfield have hovered over the team since the trade.

Beckham reached 1,000 yards in 2019 while playing through a core muscle injury and the Browns went 6-10 during a disastrous season under Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after one year as head coach. Last season Beckham tore his ACL in Week 7. Following the injury Mayfield’s play improved, and the Browns finished the year 7-2 without him, ending the league’s longest playoff drought.

Beckham was inactive Week 1, which caused some friction because the coaching staff game planned for his return against the Chiefs. He was quickly ruled out for the next game, a 31-21 win over the Texans, and returned in Week 3.

Beckham suffered a sprained shoulder against the Cardinals October 17.

Mayfield normally speaks prior to practice on Wednesday's but his availability was pushed back until after practice.

Comments / 16

CHAOSCOORDINATOR
6d ago

He never excelled on this team and his narcissistic personality kept him from performing to his ability. Shame and waste of talent, teamwork and $$.

Reply
3
Related
FanSided

Buccaneers: Odell Beckham Jr. story proves new status for Tampa

The Buccaneers are officially NFL royalty. Having Tom Brady as your quarterback and winning the Super Bowl will do crazy things for your team. Two years ago, the Buccaneers were irrelevant. No one wanted to come to play in Tampa unless it was for a major contract. Now, reporters and analysts alike think it possible that a top-10 wide receiver like Odell Beckham Jr. would come to Tampa on a veteran minimum contract, regardless of how unlikely.
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Already Out Of Odell Beckham Sweepstakes

There’s expected to be plenty of suitors in the running to try and land the talented Odell Beckham Jr. The Detroit Lions won’t be one of them. The Lions will have the first opportunity to claim Beckham on waivers when he becomes available. Dan Campbell isn’t interested in adding the former Pro Bowler, though.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield sends message to Odell Beckham following release

There don’t appear to be any hard feelings between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., at least on Mayfield’s end. Mayfield called Beckham a “good friend” and wished the wide receiver well following Sunday’s win over Cincinnati. That game marked the Cleveland Browns’ first game since Beckham’s upcoming release was confirmed.
NFL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Referees For Missed Penalty

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy believes the league’s officials missed a blatant penalty in the Browns vs. Steelers game on Sunday. Pittsburgh topped Cleveland, 15-10, on Sunday afternoon. The Browns are now in last place in the AFC North division after entering the year with Super Bowl expectations.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Josina Anderson
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. willing to rejoin Browns amid drama?

Cleveland Browns big-name wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was "excused" from practice for a second straight day amid drama linked with his father's social media posts that blamed quarterback Baker Mayfield for the perceived lack of chemistry between the two teammates on the field. Mayfield told reporters Wednesday he would...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr.

If the New Orleans Saints are going to try to bring former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home, it won’t be through waivers. The former All-Pro wideout apparently has his eyes on the bayou, along with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. However, if Beckham is going to be a Saint head coach Sean Payton says the waiver wire won’t be the route.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Wr#Giants#Cbs Sports#Usa Today
The Spun

Browns Have Made Official Decision On Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt almost exclusively bad news on the injury front over the past few days. But ahead of tonight’s big game against the Denver Broncos, they made a big decision on star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. On Thursday, the Browns officially activated Landry off injured reserve....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
NFL
New York Post

LeBron James really wants Odell Beckham Jr. out of Cleveland

If Odell Beckham Jr.’s mission is to get out of Cleveland by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, he has an ally in Ohio native LeBron James. The Lakers superstar, a friend of Beckham Jr., sent a succinct tweet urging the Cleveland Browns to make a move. This comes after Beckham Jr.’s...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dan Patrick Has 4 Words Of Advice For QB Baker Mayfield

The legendary Dan Patrick has a surprising piece of advice for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, 26, has been at the center of several interesting conversations within the NFL world this week. Most of those conversations have revolved around whether or not the Browns should move forward with Mayfield long-term.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Ben Roethlisberger Has A Joke For Cleveland Browns Fans

Death, taxes, and Ben Roethlisberger winning in Cleveland used to be the status quo. With the veteran quarterback’s career coming to an end and an emerging Browns team, “Big Ben’s” dominant days are behind him. Still, that doesn’t stop Roethlisberger from firing off a sly crack every now and again.
NFL
FOX Sports

Emmanuel Acho explains why Odell Sr. calling out Baker Mayfield for OBJ's lack of production is foul I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

With the trade deadline under way, the uncertainty of Odell Beckham Jr.'s future in Cleveland is brewing. Reportedly, the Browns had no plans to trade OBJ, but his father did not shy away from voicing his frustrations. Odell Beckham Sr. re-posted a YouTube video of a play where Baker Mayfield did not throw to his son and threw a bad ball targeting him. Emmanuel Acho explains why he believes Odell Sr.'s Instagram post calling Baker out is fair or foul.
NFL
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy