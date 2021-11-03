CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 takeaways from a grim night for Democrats

By Niall Stanage, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
Republican Glenn Youngkin won a stunning victory in Virginia on Tuesday, snatching the governor’s mansion away from Democrats in a state that President Biden won by ten points just a year ago.

