WATCH: Man Wanted in Deputy Shooting Attempt Arrested

TAMPA -- Hillsborough deputies arrest a man who shot at one of their deputies, at the tail end of what appears to be a crime spree.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says they tracked down 20-year-old Ma'at Lee after he tried to transfer cash to his account from a stolen credit card.

Chronister says Lee shot at a deputy during a traffic stop Sunday morning. Before that, Chronister says, Lee broke into a home and stole firearms and credit cards, then carjacked someone outside a Dave and Buster's restaurant.



Lee faces charges in all those cases as well as an incident in Cobb County, Georgia.

Watch video of incident on Ring and bodycam below.

Photo: HCSO/Canva