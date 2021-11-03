CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WATCH: Man Wanted in Deputy Shooting Attempt Arrested

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 7 days ago

TAMPA -- Hillsborough deputies arrest a man who shot at one of their deputies, at the tail end of what appears to be a crime spree.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says they tracked down 20-year-old Ma'at Lee after he tried to transfer cash to his account from a stolen credit card.

Chronister says Lee shot at a deputy during a traffic stop Sunday morning. Before that, Chronister says, Lee broke into a home and stole firearms and credit cards, then carjacked someone outside a Dave and Buster's restaurant.

Lee faces charges in all those cases as well as an incident in Cobb County, Georgia.

Watch video of incident on Ring and bodycam below.

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

