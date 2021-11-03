CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim McGraw Updates ‘Christmas All Over the World’ for 2021

By Chris Parton
soundslikenashville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry superstar Tim McGraw has updated a feel-good Christmas tune from back in 2011, re-releasing “Christmas All Over the World” as nations continue to struggle with a global pandemic. With a lighthearted theme of seasonal joy and all-in-this-together warmth, the track strikes just the right tone of hope and...

www.soundslikenashville.com

