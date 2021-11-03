CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Five Times Joseline Hernandez Served Lewks On A Platter

By Sharde Gillam
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLCkG_0clPBkVw00

Happy 36th birthday to Joseline Hernandez! Let's "do it like it's her birthday" and look back at five times the reality star served lewks!

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseline Hernandez
rollingout.com

Ray J makes hard-core demands in divorce petition

It appears that Ray J and Princess Love are serious about ending their marriage this time. Ray J, 40, has listed off his requests to the judge, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The rapper-turned-reality TV star and businessman wants joint custody of the couple’s two children. Ray also...
RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
parentherald.com

Court Confirms Bow Wow as Real Father of Baby He Disowned

A court has declared that rapper Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Gregory Moss, is the biological father of Stone Kamin, born in 2020, who shall be legitimately known as Stone Moss. In early September, Bow Wow posted that the baby turned one year old on his social media...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker’s Restaurant Group Accused Of Owing Over $20K In Back Taxes

Starting a business isn’t easy — especially a restaurant. So many new restaurants fail within their first year, and very few make it to the five-year mark. That’s because so much goes into it. From managing labor to cash flow, there’s an endless number of considerations that come with running a restaurant, and thus, there’s […] The post Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker’s Restaurant Group Accused Of Owing Over $20K In Back Taxes appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Kanye West Goes Public with Reported GF — She’s Half His Age

After a rumored summer romance with Irina Shayk, it looks like Kanye West is moving on with a new woman!. Photographer Shane Zisk snapped a pic of West, 44, sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Page Six reports Kanye and Vinteria...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kylie Jenner again accused of ‘blackfishing’ after appearing to have darker skin in Instagram video

Kylie Jenner has again come under fire for accusations of “blackfishing” after sharing a selfie video on her Instagram stories with a noticeably darker skin tone. The cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after posting the video on Sunday. In the clip, she can be seen listening to Smoke by Don Toliver featuring HVN and SoFaygo in a car. She gazes into the camera before revealing her look for the day and placing her hand on her pregnant stomach. Viewers immediately noticed that the 24-year-old’s skin complexion was darker than usual..@KylieJenner looks gorgeous in...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Brandy's Daughter Sy'rai Smith Shows Off Dramatic Transformation After Drastic Weight Loss

Taking part in a new TikTok challenge, the 19-year-old daughter of the 'Boy Is Mine' singer shares several before and after photos to show her weight loss journey. AceShowbiz - Brandy's daughter may not be as famous as her mom is, but she is poised to inspire other girls with her own story. Sy'rai Smith has showed his dramatic transformation in a TikTok video after dropping lots of pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

750
Followers
331
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy