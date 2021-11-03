CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

WATCH: ‘Crazy intense’ car explosion shakes NC restaurant, sends 2 to hospital

By Rasheeda Kabba
 7 days ago

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A car explosion near Speedy’s BBQ in Lexington has been seen more than 40,000 times on the internet.

It happened outside of the Speedy’s Barbeque in Lexington on Monday evening. That explosion sent two people to the hospital with second and third-degree burns.

As the two men recover, the people who pulled out their phones as it all unfolded explained what they saw and felt.

“I’ve never been hit with anything at a hard before,” said Joel “Jay” Johnson, the manager at Speedy’s. “I almost relate it to falling off a third or fourth story building.”

Johnson is the one seen in the left corner of the viral video dressed in red. He was on the phone with 911.

“He said that they had just got a call about a fire. And as soon as he said that, this crazy-intense explosion happened, and we all basically turned and ran,” Johnson explained.

The owner of the vehicle, who wants to remain anonymous, told FOX8 he had a propane tank in the bed of his truck and had pulled over once he noticed the cap had come off and it was leaking.

‘We need to get out now’; NC college students displaced after ceiling collapse in apartment; building condemned

Moments after he and his cousin who was a passenger got out of the truck, it went up in flames.

“The whole restaurant shook from it,” Bivens said.

“We ended up losing…power to most of our building. The store next door lot every bit of their power. Melted the power lines above it. They had to replace it,” Johnson explained.

While the truck is a total loss, evidence of the accident remains outside of Speedy’s Barbeque.

“This the first time I’ve ever seen something like this,” Bivens said.

“They just cracked and popped and sputtered, and sparks were flying off them the entire time,” Johnson explained.

The family members of the two people in the hospital are just thankful it didn’t end worse.

“I’m glad he’s OK. I just had talked to him, and had I just seen him. I passed him on my way to work,” said Noah, the driver’s son. “It was really eye-opening to me to be appreciative of that because that easily could’ve easily been the last time I got to speak to him.”

Family members told FOX8 that both victims are back home.

The Lexington fire chief said the fire took 15 minutes to put out and that three vehicles were damaged because of how close they were to that truck.

Fire officials said no foul play is expected.

The investigation is ongoing.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

