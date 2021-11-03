CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup: New Zealand vs Scotland Predictions

sportsaldente.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following article is about the prediction of the match between New Zealand vs Scotland. ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup has entered its last phase. People might ask why as it is still in the Super 12 stage. We said so because out of the 45 matches, 31 have been...

sportsaldente.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Forwards coach John Dalziel believes Scotland have conveyor belt of top talent

Forwards coach John Dalziel believes in-form Scotland have a conveyor belt of top-level talent that should stand them in good stead for the 2023 World Cup.Gregor Townsend’s burgeoning side pulled off another huge win over Australia on Sunday, following up on historic Six Nations victories over England and France earlier this year.The national team is widely deemed to be in its best shape for decades, with a core of experienced senior players joined by an array of fresh additions to the squad.Dalziel feels everything is bubbling along nicely with regard to gearing up for the World Cup in France in...
WORLD
The Independent

England vs New Zealand LIVE: T20 World Cup semi-final result and reaction

Follow live reaction after England lost to New Zealand in the first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final in Abu Dhabi.Eoin Morgan’s side topped Group 1 in the Super 12s, with Kane Williamson’s Black Caps finishing second in Group 2 with identical records of four wins and a defeat apiece.Moeen Ali’s unbeaten half-century and 41 from Dawid Malan put what looked to be a competitive total of 166 on the board. But superb innings from Daryl Mitchell (72*) and Jimmy Neesham (27) saw New Zealand chase it down with an over to spare, winning by five wickets. They will now take on either Pakistan or Australia, who will battle it out in the second semi-final on Thursday, in Sunday’s final in Dubai. The result is a measure of revenge for Williamson’s side after the agonising Super Over defeat to England two years ago in the 50-over World Cup final.Follow live reaction from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi:
SPORTS
The Independent

Jimmy Neesham fires as Jos Buttler falls short – key moments as New Zealand beat England

New Zealand ended England’s hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup final, exacting a measure of revenge for their defeat in the showpiece of the 50-over tournament two years ago. Here, we look at the decisive passages of a dramatic clash in Abu Dhabi.Neesham nullifies jaded JordanNew Zealand are in the final of the #T20WorldCup 2021 🎉#ENGvNZ | https://t.co/zBjgVLo3T5 pic.twitter.com/FPGC6bK2U7— ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2021At the start of the 17th over, New Zealand were drifting out of contention with 57 needed off 24 balls. What followed was a huge swing in momentum as Chris Jordan, England’s nominated ‘death’ specialist shipped...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Astle
Person
George Munsey
Person
Martin Guptill
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Tim Southee
Person
Mitchell Santner
Person
Ish Sodhi
Person
Richie Berrington
Person
Brad Wheal
Person
Safyaan Sharif
The Independent

England prop Joe Marler out of Australia clash after testing positive for Covid

England prop Joe Marler has tested positive for Covid and will miss Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia Marler began isolating for 10 days on Monday evening after a lateral flow and PCR tests confirmed he has the virus.The Harlequins forward played 14 minutes as a second-half replacement in the 69-3 victory over Tonga at the weekend that launched the autumn and was destined for a similar role in the second of three fixtures at Twickenham this month.Joe Marler has tested positive for COVID & will be unavailable for selection against Australia. After returning a positive lateral flow test on Monday, he went into isolation. A subsequent PCR test taken confirmed the result. He will now isolate for 10 days, as per guidelines. pic.twitter.com/38V0jRr0Gn— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 9, 2021
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Manu Tuilagi backed to handle wing task against Australia

Eddie Jones has given Manu Tuilagi a roaming role on the wing at Twickenham on Saturday as he plots to reinforce Australia’s “inferiority complex” over England Tuilagi moves from inside centre where he started the 69-3 victory over Tonga that launched the Autumn Nations Series, displacing Adam Radwan and creating space in midfield for Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell.His only previous Test appearance in the position came under the previous England regime on tour to New Zealand in 2014 when a lack of pace was exposed and the experiment was immediately abandoned.One of the oldest rivalries returns to Twickenham 🏉Opinions...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy