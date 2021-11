The Vernal Rotary Club is gearing up for the annual Santa’s Community Effort project and your help is needed. Santa’s Community Effort has a long and successful history in Uintah County with the Rotary Club now keeping the cause organized and running. The program’s success rests on the giving hearts of locals each year who are willing to take tags from the trees around town and follow through by donating gifts for the children assigned. The hope is that the generosity will continue this year to help brighten the holidays for local children in need. The Vernal Rotary Club will announce when and where trees will be this year. They also want those in need to be sure to pick up and complete an application at Davis Food and Drug. Please note that applications cannot be submitted on behalf of another family so if you know a family who may benefit from this program please share this information so they can fill out an application. The application deadline is December 8th.

VERNAL, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO