Boise, ID

Four Wheeler Damages Canyon County Golf Course in an Act of Vandalism

By Mallory
 10 days ago
You truly hate to see it. The River Bend Golf Course in Wilder was vandalized over the weekend. Someone took their four-wheeler out for a joy ride on hole #11 causing damage to the greens. Considering how much hard work golf course maintenance staff put into keeping these greens in tip-top...

