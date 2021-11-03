Four Wheeler Damages Canyon County Golf Course in an Act of Vandalism

All day Wednesday (or until they run out), the Idaho Food Bank and the City of Nampa are giving away free food to anyone who comes to pick up. This is pretty wonderful, especially this time of year and especially for individuals and families who are food insecure. According to our friends at CBS 2 Boise, "The City of Nampa along with the Idaho Food Bank will be distributing fee food to the community between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday or until the food runs out. The distribution will be held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa." If you're wondering if you or someone you know qualifies, "There are no qualifications other than need and you are able to pick up the food for yourself or your neighbor."

NAMPA, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO