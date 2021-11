Disability activist Engracia Figueroa died following complications from a skin ulcer after her wheelchair was destroyed by United Airlines. Figueroa, 51, died on Oct. 31 after developing a skin ulcer that became infected as well as gastrointestinal issues, Hand in Hand reports. In July, the prominent disability rights advocate was returning home to Los Angeles when she learned that United Airlines had destroyed her wheelchair.

