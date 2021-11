Sunday sees the clocks fall back one hour as daylight savings time comes to an end. The American Red Cross is reminding households that turning back your clocks is also the perfect time to test the smoke alarms in your house to be sure they are in working order. The Red Cross also says that it’s wise to replace any alarms in your house that are over 10 years old as the sensor becomes less sensitive over time.

