Lyft driver shot multiple times after being forced to crawl into woods

By Thao Ta, Kaitlin Howell, Nexstar Media Wire
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQuSW_0clP8tHP00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man has been arrested and charged after a Lyft driver was kidnapped and shot in Mississippi on Tuesday afternoon.

Brandy Littrell picked up a passenger, who was later identified as Dontarius McGee, at an apartment complex in Byram, according to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn of the Jackson Police Department.

Littrell drove McGee to another apartment complex in Jackson, about 10 miles away.

Off-duty cop fatally shoots another officer, sources say

Hearn said McGee pulled a gun on Littrell and made her get in the back seat. He then drove them to a wooded area and made the driver crawl into the woods, where she was shot multiple times. News outlets also report that her car was stolen.

Littrell was able to run to a nearby apartment complex for help, according to Hearn. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. News outlets reported that she underwent surgery Tuesday afternoon.

Hearn said McGee was arrested and charged with carjacking, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

