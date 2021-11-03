Madeline Ann Cramer Wanted In Cathedral Basilica Vandalism

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver have identified a suspect wanted for vandalizing the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Denver. Investigators need help finding Madeline Ann Cramer.

The basilica sits on Colfax Avenue at Logan Street in downtown Denver. The church was vandalized the morning of Oct. 10.

Some of the graffiti read “Satan lives here.” References to “child rapists” and hate groups were also painted on the outside of the basilica.

Since February 2020, the Archdiocese of Denver said they are aware of “at least 25 parishes or ministry locations in northern Colorado that have been the target of vandalism, property destruction, or theft. This has included broken windows, damaged and defaced statues, graffiti, attempted arson, vehicle damage, stolen religious items, and other break-ins and thefts. More than 10 incidents have occurred in the last six months.”

Anyone with information about Madeline Ann Cramer is asked to call Denver police.