CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Madeline Ann Cramer Wanted In Cathedral Basilica Vandalism

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUVSX_0clP8mLY00

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver have identified a suspect wanted for vandalizing the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Denver. Investigators need help finding Madeline Ann Cramer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02U2P7_0clP8mLY00

(credit: Denver Police)

The basilica sits on Colfax Avenue at Logan Street in downtown Denver. The church was vandalized the morning of Oct. 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qyd4e_0clP8mLY00

(credit: CBS)

Some of the graffiti read “Satan lives here.” References to “child rapists” and hate groups were also painted on the outside of the basilica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFw5m_0clP8mLY00

(credit: Denver Police)

Since February 2020, the Archdiocese of Denver said they are aware of “at least 25 parishes or ministry locations in northern Colorado that have been the target of vandalism, property destruction, or theft. This has included broken windows, damaged and defaced statues, graffiti, attempted arson, vehicle damage, stolen religious items, and other break-ins and thefts. More than 10 incidents have occurred in the last six months.”

Anyone with information about Madeline Ann Cramer is asked to call Denver police.

Comments / 4

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver Nonprofit Pulls Up Stakes After Continuous Vandalism

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver nonprofit is looking to find a new location for its clothing bank after the current building was targeted by criminals for the fifth time this year. Impact Locally  focuses on helping those in need, including people experiencing homelessness. Its clothing bank, Impact Humanity, has been located near 25th and Welton Streets in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood for close to four years.  Over the years, it has provided thousands of people with clothing, winter jackets and dress clothes for job interviews.  (credit: CBS) “The idea was to give people living in homelessness or living in need a place to come...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Broomfield To Close Some Restrooms An Hour After Dusk Following Vandalism

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield city officials say all permanent outdoor restrooms will close one hour after dusk. It’s a move to try and avoid being targeted by vandals. Last week, police said someone chopped down a tree at Quail Creek Park as part of a TikTok challenge. (credit: City of Broomfield) Investigators are asking anyone who may know about the vandalism to please contact the city. (credit: City of Broomfield)  
BROOMFIELD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

1 Killed, Man Arrested After 90 Minute-Long Crime Spree Across Aurora & Denver

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they found a man suffering a gunshot wound in an apartment parking lot at around 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the Florida Station Apartments on Iowa Drive for a call about a carjacking. The man later died at the hospital. #APDAlert: Officers are investigating a homicide in the 14000 blk of E Iowa Dr. Adult male victim found inside vehicle with GSW. Investigators are on scene & info is limited. Person of interest has been detained. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/npWdo4vQD2 — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 10, 2021 Investigators say a suspect approached the victim, pointed a gun at him and shot him. Then the suspect stole the victim’s vehicle and took off. Police say that same suspect is believed to have robbed two homes and carjacked several people in Aurora and northeast Denver. They also accuse the suspect of causing two crashes; one in Denver and the second near 56th Avenue and E470. Denver police finally arrested the suspect at around 5 p.m. He is now being treated for injuries at a hospital and is under APD custody. The suspect has not yet been identified. The victim who was shot and killed has also not been identified.
AURORA, CO
News On 6

Teen Wanted For Vandalizing SE OKC Early Education Center

Oklahoma City police said a teenager connected with multiple threats at two local schools is now wanted for vandalism. Police said 18-year-old Zachariah Mills has caused the schools to go on lockout several times since September. Mills is accused of throwing a large rock into the front windows of Educare...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Denver

‘Lane Splitting’, Dangerous Motorcycle Activity, Leads To Death Of Aurora Motorcyclist

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Aurora as he rode between cars at the intersection of Blackhawk Street and Mississippi Avenue. The motorcyclist crashed into a tow truck that was turning left. It is called “lane splitting” — motorcycles maneuver between the cars. Often when a light is red the motorcycles will move between the stopped vehicles to get in front of them at the intersection. It’s a practice that Megan Burchstead sees regularly from her apartment perch in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood. “I have seen and also recorded (it) countless times. Probably the main thing they do downtown...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Denver Police#Cathedral#Arson#The Archdiocese Of Denver
Click10.com

Police: Ex-corrections employee fatally shot boyfriend in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A woman who used to be a federal corrections employee is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend Sunday night after he tried ending their relationship, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the intersection of Northwest 197th Lane and Northwest 29th Court. According to the suspect’s arrest...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

Mother arrested after baby found dead in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police have arrested a mother after her child was found dead early Wednesday morning in Minneapolis. A Minneapolis police spokesperson says officers were called to the 900 block of 22nd Avenue South around 3 a.m. for a welfare check for the mother and child. At that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Woman busted in execution-style murder of Brooklyn mom identified

The woman busted in Florida in connection to the execution-style slaying of a Brooklyn mother over the summer has been identified by US Marshals. Claudia Banton, 42, was found Monday in downtown Jacksonville and arrested for the Aug. 4 killing of Delia Johnson, according to the Marshals Service in Florida.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy