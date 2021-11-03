CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike White's jersey, game ball from Sunday's win on display at Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cFWMR_0clP8jhN00

Many Jets fans have seen their wish come true, as Mike White is heading to Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Well, not White himself, but his performance on Sunday will be displayed there after he dazzled in his first career start.

White’s black and green Jets jersey that he wore on Sunday, as well as the game ball from New York’s 34-31 win over the Bengals, is now on display in Canton to recognize one of the most memorable quarterback debuts in recent memory.

White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s win, becoming just the second quarterback since 1950 to eclipse 400 passing yards in his first career start. His 37 completions on Sunday were the most ever by a quarterback making his first NFL start.

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Jets team gear

White will look to build off of that historic introduction when the Jets take on the Colts on Thursday night. Whether Sunday was a flash in the pan or a sign of things to come, White is now part of football immortality, with his memorable debut now on display for the world to see.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Bettor wins $125K after Mike White's career week

A bettor in New Jersey hit the biggest score of his betting career, thanks to New York Jets backup quarterback Mike White. On Friday, a 35-year-old small business owner from northern New Jersey placed a $1,000 bet on White to have the most passing yards of any quarterback in Week 8 at 125-1 odds. White had the fourth-longest odds offered, behind Chicago's Justin Fields, Houston's Davis Mills and Cleveland's Case Keenum.
GAMBLING
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Wilson had classy response to Mike White’s big game

One might expect that Zach Wilson might not be thrilled to see his backup starring for the New York Jets. That apparently was not the case. Jets quarterback Mike White revealed that Wilson was his biggest cheerleader as White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start Sunday. White even said Wilson was even more excited than he was.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Mike White Reveals Zach Wilson’s Reaction To Sunday’s Win

Few New York Jets players were able to savor their upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday as much as quarterback Mike White, who got his first NFL start over an injured Zach Wilson. But how did Wilson himself react to the Jets’ big win without him?. Speaking to the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#Jets#American Football#Nyjets Qb Mikewhiteqb#Profootballhof#Ryanchichester1 Follow
newyorkjets.com

Jets QB Mike White's Aims in First Pro Start: 'Do My Job, Help This Team Win'

For Jets fans who haven't heard a Mike White interview yet, a lot of what you need to know about the third-year QB who's set to make his first NFL start Sunday for the Jets against the Bengals is contained in this quote from his Thursday post-practice news conference. What about that pressure on you, Mike?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ganggreennation.com

Jets Week 8 Game Ball: Mike White

The Jets won on Sunday, which means it is time to give out the second game ball of the 2021 season. (You might prefer to call it the anti-anti-game ball.) If at all possible I try to avoid awarding the game ball to the quarterback. Most of the time when the team wins, the quarterback has turned in a game ball worthy performance. However, this week we have a case that is exceptional on many levels.
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy