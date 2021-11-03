Mike White's jersey, game ball from Sunday's win on display at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Many Jets fans have seen their wish come true, as Mike White is heading to Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Well, not White himself, but his performance on Sunday will be displayed there after he dazzled in his first career start.

White’s black and green Jets jersey that he wore on Sunday, as well as the game ball from New York’s 34-31 win over the Bengals, is now on display in Canton to recognize one of the most memorable quarterback debuts in recent memory.

White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s win, becoming just the second quarterback since 1950 to eclipse 400 passing yards in his first career start. His 37 completions on Sunday were the most ever by a quarterback making his first NFL start.

White will look to build off of that historic introduction when the Jets take on the Colts on Thursday night. Whether Sunday was a flash in the pan or a sign of things to come, White is now part of football immortality, with his memorable debut now on display for the world to see.

