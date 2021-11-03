Two Men Injured In Glen Burnie Shooting, Police Believe One Victim Was Hit By Stray Bullet

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Glen Burnie Tuesday night, Anne Arundel County Police said. Investigators said one of the victims was hit by a stray bullet.

Officers responded to around 10:40 p.m. to the reported shooting at the 400 block of Kenilworth Court. There they found a 22-year-old man and a 47-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals.

Police believe the 47-year-old man was hit by a stray bullet and was not an intended target in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastern District detectives at 410-222-6145.